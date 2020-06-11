Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams Humiliate Iceland in New Look at ‘Eurovision’ Parody (Video)

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” debuts on Netflix June 26

| June 11, 2020 @ 9:06 AM

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in their latest film play an Icelandic pop duo called Fire Saga with dreams of competing in the Eurovision song competition, and they’ll get their chance even as they stuff crotches, fall from wires and proceed to humiliate all of Iceland.

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” is a parody film about the wildly popular, international singing competition that has birthed artists like Celine Dion and ABBA, but Ferrell and McAdams’ Fire Saga aren’t even in the same league.

“All of Iceland thinks we are a joke. And my father is ashamed of me,” Ferrell’s long-haired Lars says to his band mate Sigrit. “He looked me in the eyes and said, ‘I am ashamed of you.”

Also Read: Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd Comedy Series 'The Shrink Next Door' Heads to Apple TV+

“And he said, and you might think that I am drunk, but I am dead sober,” Ferrell added.

“Wedding Crashers” filmmaker David Dobkin directs “Eurovision Song Contest,” and the film also stars Pierce Brosnan as Ferrell’s father, Dan Stevens as a sexy, rival Eurovision competitor and Demi Lovato.

Ferrell wrote the screenplay for the parody film with Andrew Steele, and he also produced with Jessica Elbaum and Chris Henchy. Executive producers are Adam McKay, Steele and Daniel M. Stillman.

Netflix is releasing “Eurovision Song Contest” on the streaming service on June 26. Check out the trailer for the film above.

