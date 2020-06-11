Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams Humiliate Iceland in New Look at ‘Eurovision’ Parody (Video)

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams in their latest film play an Icelandic pop duo called Fire Saga with dreams of competing in the Eurovision song competition, and they’ll get their chance even as they stuff crotches, fall from wires and proceed to humiliate all of Iceland.
“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” is a parody film about the wildly popular, international singing competition that has birthed artists like Celine Dion and ABBA, but Ferrell and McAdams’ Fire Saga aren’t even in the same league.
“All of Iceland thinks we are a joke. And my father is ashamed of me,” Ferrell’s long-haired Lars says to his band mate Sigrit. “He looked me in the eyes and said, ‘I am ashamed of you.”
“And he said, and you might think that I am drunk, but I am dead sober,” Ferrell added.
“Wedding Crashers” filmmaker David Dobkin directs “Eurovision Song Contest,” and the film also stars Pierce Brosnan as Ferrell’s father, Dan Stevens as a sexy, rival Eurovision competitor and Demi Lovato.
Ferrell wrote the screenplay for the parody film with Andrew Steele, and he also produced with Jessica Elbaum and Chris Henchy. Executive producers are Adam McKay, Steele and Daniel M. Stillman.
Netflix is releasing “Eurovision Song Contest” on the streaming service on June 26. Check out the trailer for the film above.
'SNL' 5-Timers Club: Most Frequent Hosts, From Alec Baldwin to Will Ferrell (Photos)
In the world of sketch comedy, there is no fraternity more prestigious than the "Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club." Those who have proven their worthiness by hosting "SNL" five times are invited into an elite circle, where they don luxurious satin robes, smoke expensive cigars and, for their entertainment, watch current cast members fight to the death.
The esteemed president of the Five-Timers Club was also the fastest to get to that milestone, hosting his fifth less than two years after hosting his first. In total, Martin has hosted fifteen times, most recently in 2009.
Hanks' fifth go-around as host in 1990 was what spawned the Five-Timers Club sketch. But now his most famous contribution to the series is definitely David S. Pumpkins. In April 2020, he also hosted remotely during the first "at home" edition during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.
NBC
Buck Henry - 10
From 1976 to 1980, it was tradition for the "Heaven Can Wait" director to host the "SNL" season finale. In total, Henry hosted 10 episodes, including a Mardi Gras special.
Though we haven't seen her in a Five-Timers' robe, her portrait is in the club's luxurious quarters. She holds the record for youngest host ever, having appeared on the show at age 7 following the release of "E.T." in 1982.
Arguably the most famous "SNL" cast member among millennials, Tina Fey joined the Club in 2015 after a hosting career that included (and still includes) her famous Sarah Palin impression.
NBC
Scarlett Johansson - 6
The actress made her fifth appearance in 2016, and kicked off her monologue by putting on a Five-Timers jacket handed to her by Kenan Thompson. (She hosted again with then-fiancé Colin Jost in December 2019.)
The pop star's fifth appearance in 2013 saw "SNL" bring back the "Five-Timers" sketch, as Timberlake's induction was celebrated with a brawl between cast members Bobby Moynihan and Taran Killam.
NBC
Melissa McCarthy - 5
After a season of guest appearances as Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, McCarthy grabbed her Five-Timers jacket in Season 42.
NBC
The Rock - 5
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hosted the finale of the 42nd season of "SNL"
Jonah Hill - 5
Hill's five appearances as host spanned a decade, with the first coming in 2008 and the fifth on Nov. 3, 2018.
Will Ferrell - 5
One of the most successful "SNL" alums of the '90s, Ferrell joined the club on Nov. 23, 2019. Among his most famous "SNL" bits were his George W. Bush impression and his recurring role as Alex Trebek on "Celebrity Jeopardy."
Paul Simon - 4
Technically, Simon only hosted four times, but he's been included in "Five-Timers Club" sketches since he was the musical guest on a fifth show. He also owns arguably the most emotional moment in the history of "SNL": his performance of "The Boxer" in the cold open of the first post-9/11 episode.
Getty
TheWrap looks back at those who’ve joined the most elite club in sketch comedy
