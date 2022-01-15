Over a decade after leaving the cast of “Saturday Night Live,” Will Forte will make his hosting debut on the NBC series. The network announced Saturday night that Forte will be the host of the Jan. 22 show with musical guest Måneskin.

Forte joined the cast of “SNL” in 2002 during the show’s 28th season, remaining until 2010. During his tenure, Forte starred in a number of memorable (and outlandish) sketches, and is probably best remembered for “MacGruber,” which was subsequently expanded into a 2010 feature film that became a cult favorite.

Indeed, Forte’s “SNL” hosting debut coincides with the release of the “MacGruber” sequel series on Peacock, which hails from Forte, John Solomon and Jorma Taccone — the creative forces behind the 2010 film.

After leaving “Saturday Night Live,” Forte made an impressive dramatic turn in 2013’s Alexander Payne-directed film “Nebraska” and created and starred in the Fox comedy series “The Last Man on Earth,” which ran for four seasons until it was canceled in 2018.

The “MacGruber” sequel series debuted on Peacock on Dec. 16 and all episodes are currently streaming.