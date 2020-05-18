In “Scoob,” which hit video-on-demand on Friday, Will Forte’s Shaggy belts a stellar rendition of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” with his four-legged pal Scooby-Doo. It turns out that Forte has been rehearsing for it all his life… because that’s his go-to song at karaoke with Jason Sudeikis.

“I had zero practice for that!” Forte told TheWrap of the “Scoob” bit. “It was thrown at me at the end of a session — I think they were scared I was going to lose my voice, so I think we did it at the end of the session. They said, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re going to sing this.’ But I guess I’ve been rehearsing it all my life because Jason Sudeikis and I, we do a lot of karaoke together, and that became one of our go-to songs.”

Forte said that Sudeikis always sings Cooper’s parts opposite Forte’s Gaga.

“It is my life’s ambition to hit that high [note], when she cranks out that chorus,” he joked. “I don’t know that I’ve ever really hit it without a major break in my voice, but I guess that’s good for the Shaggy character.”

In “Scoob,” Zac Efron voices Fred Jones, Amanda Seyfried voices Daphne Blake, Gina Rodriguez voices Velma Dinkley, and Frank Welker returns to voice Scooby. Tony Cervone directed.

Forte, Sudeikis, Fred Armisen, Wynonna Judd and a slew of other celebrities and musicians are involved with Steps of Faith, an organization that helps relieve the financial burdens of prosthetic care for amputees. At one of their recent events, Sudeikis and Forte performed their rendition of “Shallow,” which he says is somewhere to be seen on the World Wide Web.

