Will Gluck and Keith Bunin are set to write the live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated “The Aristocats,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Gluck will also produce the project via his Olive Bridge Entertainment banner. The project is in early development and it is currently unknown if it is being developed for Disney+ or theatrical.

Released in 1970, “The Arisotcats” centers on a family of aristocratic cats, and how an alley cat acquaintance helps them after a butler has kidnapped them to gain his mistress’s fortune that was intended to go to them. The film was considered a box office success and grossed $191 million on a budget of just $4 million.

Over the last few decades, Disney has increasingly dipped into its own well of nostalgic favorites. Specifically, they’ve been taking their beloved animated classics, remaking them in live-action (or mostly live-action), and producing one blockbuster smash after another.

Gluck most recently directed “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” which was released last summer. Gluck also directed the first “Peter Rabbit” film. Bunin has previously worked with Disney and wrote “Onward” for Pixar.

