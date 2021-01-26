ADAM ARON AMC THEATRES thegrill

AMC Theatres Escaped Bankruptcy With Latest Cash Injection – But for How Long?

by | January 26, 2021 @ 2:36 PM

“People underestimated the sheer will of our team at AMC to power through this crisis,” CEO Adam Aron tells TheWrap, despite a 91% drop in revenue

AMC Theatres has spent the COVID-19 pandemic trying to stave off bankruptcy, but its latest round of financing may have bought the theater chain enough time to survive until cineplexes can reopen…at least, if that reopening comes sometime this year.

On Monday, CEO Adam Aron announced that the company has raised $917 million in new equity and debt capital and expects that the new cash flow, combined with negotiations with landlords on lease payments and successful vaccination of millions of Americans, should be enough to prevent AMC from having to file bankruptcy before health officials give movie theaters the green light to reopen.

