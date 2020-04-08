Will Lewis to Step Down as Dow Jones CEO, Wall Street Journal Publisher

A successor will be announced in the coming weeks

| April 8, 2020 @ 2:11 PM Last Updated: April 8, 2020 @ 2:30 PM
Will Lewis

Getty Images

Will Lewis is stepping down as Dow Jones CEO and publisher of the Wall Street Journal, News Corp announced Wednesday.

In a release, the company said that a successor will be announced in the next few weeks, but Lewis will continue to work News Corp employees through the coronavirus crisis that has been plaguing the nation — and its businesses — recently.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Lewis said, “There is never a good time to be leaving the best job in U.S. media.  But after six years as CEO of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal, it is time to move on.  The company is in the best shape it has been for years, and more than ready to withstand the changing economic conditions.  Thank you in particular to Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch and Robert Thomson and my amazing colleagues for all their support over the years.”

Also Read: Kathryn and James Murdoch Speak Out Against News Corp Climate Coverage

Lewis took the position in 2014, beginning as interim CEO in January of that year and taking on the job full-time in May. In the time since, Dow Jones and its companies saw increases in subscriptions and digital subscriptions, with Barron’s subscribers hitting a record in the second quarter of 2020 and the Journal experiencing record subscriber levels in the first half of Fiscal Year 2020.

News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson said in his own statement that Lewis’ efforts made Dow Jones “the finest news and professional information business in the world.”

10 Best Biopics of the 2010s From 'I, Tonya' to 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (Photos)

  • Stan & Ollie
  • Chadwick Boseman James Brown
  • Florence Pugh, Fighting With My Family
  • Big Eyes
  • Christine Rebecca Hall
  • Can You Ever Forgive Me
  • social network
1 of 12

Decade in Review: “12 Years a Slave” and “Stan & Ollie” rank among the highlights of the decade”

Although many biopics are formulaic enterprises, hitting familiar beats as the subject rises and falls and falls in love and writes that really popular song, they’re a vital element of the entertainment industry. Biopics allow filmmakers to humanize our myths, mythologize our contemporaries, re-evaluate history at a fundamentally human level and catalogue our present so that future generations can understand what the hell we are going through. It’s been an entire decade full of great biopics, too many to fit in a conventional list, but when all is said and done, we have to call these the 10 absolutely essential films in the genre from the 2010s.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE