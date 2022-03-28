Oscars Producer Will Packer Calls Will Smith’s Slap ‘a Very Painful Moment’

Oscars producer Will Packer said Monday that the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock was a “very painful moment” for him to watch.

Smith slapping Rock on stage has completely taken over the conversation of Sunday night’s Academy Awards, and Packer responded after originally making a joke that “Welp…I said it wouldn’t be boring.”

“Black people have a defiant spirit of laughter when it comes to dealing with pain because there has been so much of it. I don’t feel the need to elucidate that for you. But I also don’t mind being transparent and say that this was a very painful moment for me. On many levels,” he said in a follow-up tweet on Monday.

The “King Richard” star stormed onto the stage after Rock suggested that Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, should star in a “G.I. Jane” sequel due to her bald head.

“Will Smith just smacked the s— out of me,” Rock said to the audience, in a slight state of disbelief.

“Keep my wife’s name out your f—ing mouth,” Smith yelled in response, to which Rock tried to defend himself, saying: “Wow, dude, it was a f—ing ‘G.I. Jane’ joke.”

Smith once he won the Oscar for Best Actor apologized to the Academy and to his fellow nominees — though not to Rock — and said he hoped that he would be invited back.

“I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I am not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me,” Smith said following a standing ovation. “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like Richard Williams … but love will make you do crazy things.”