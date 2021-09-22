Will Smith’s Hit Song ‘Summertime’ to Become Hip-Hop Musical for Sony’s Screen Gems

Drums, please! Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios, along with Davis Entertainment, is developing a hip-hop musical called “Summertime” inspired by the hit song by DJ Jazzy Jeff and Smith himself, aka The Fresh Prince.

The musical film is set at Sony’s Screen Gems and will be directed and written by Peter Saji (“Black-ish”) in his directorial debut.

“Summertime” is the 1991 single by DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince off their album “Homebase.” The duo won a Grammy on behalf of the track, which hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has since become a summer anthem.

Plot details for the movie are being kept under wraps.

Will Smith and Jon Mone will produce “Summertime” for Westbrook Studios alongside John Davis, John Fox and Jeremy Stein for Davis Entertainment, and Giselle Johnson for Screen Gems. Ryan Shimazaki will oversee the project on behalf of Westbrook.

Sony Music controls the main recording for “Summertime,” and Sony/ATV has publishing on it for everywhere except the U.S.

Saji is a writer and executive producer on “Black-ish” who wrote two of the sitcom’s musical episodes, including “Juneteenth” and “Purple Rain,” the 100th episode of the show that used Prince’s musical catalog.

Westbrook Studios is also working on a remake of the comedy classic “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” that will star Smith and Kevin Hart, as well as the runaway slave drama “Emancipation” starring Smith and directed by Antoine Fuqua. Smith will next be seen in “King Richard.”

Peter Saji is represented by UTA, TFC Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.

Deadline first reported the news.