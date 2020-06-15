Will Smith is set to star in the true story of a runaway slave during the Civil War called “Emancipation” that will be directed by Antoine Fuqua, TheWrap has learned.

Willam N. Collage wrote the original script that’s based on true events and is the story of Peter, a runaway slave forced to outwit cold-blooded hunters and the punishing Louisiana swamp on a tortuous journey to the Union Army and his only chance at freedom.

“Emancipation” is described as an action thriller and is eyeing a production start in early 2021.

Also Read: Louis Leterrier in Talks to Direct 'Bright 2' With Will Smith and Joel Edgerton

Smith, James Lassiter and Jon Mone will produce through Westbrook Studios with McFarland Entertainment’s Joey McFarland and Escape Artists’ Todd Black. Fuqua will executive produce under his Fuqua Films banner, alongside Cliff Roberts.

“Emancipation” will be introduced to buyers at the upcoming virtual Cannes market. CAA Media Finance, which arranged the financing for the film, represents U.S. rights, and Film Nation Entertainment represents international sales.

Deadline first reported the news of the project and said that the film is inspired by the famous photo circa 1863 known as “The Scourged Back.” The photo depicts a runaway slave known as Gordon with severe whipping scars all along his back. The photo was published in a July 4 edition of Harper’s Weekly and became a symbol for the abolitionist movement.

Also Read: Juneteenth as Paid Holiday and Other Concrete Steps Entertainment and Media Companies Are Taking to Improve Diversity

Fuqua’s last film was “The Equalizer 2” in 2018, and he’s in post-production on the sci-fi film “Infinite” starring Mark Wahlberg.

Smith last starred in “Bad Boys For Life” released earlier this year, which in part because of the coronavirus remains the box office champ for 2020, bringing in $419 million worldwide. He was also in the midst of filming the biopic “King Richard” for Warner Bros. before production shut down.

Smith and Fuqua are both represented by CAA.