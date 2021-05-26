Getty Images

Will Top MGM Execs Mark Burnett and Michael De Luca Survive Amazon Takeover?

by | May 26, 2021 @ 4:20 PM

De Luca could be primed for a big role, while Burnett’s future could be more cloudy

Now that Amazon has made its purchase of MGM studio official, the question now shifts to what will happen to the top executives at the venerated studio — particularly film head Mark De Luca and TV head Mark Burnett — particularly in relation to current Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke.

Even before Jeff Bezos announced the $8.45 billion acquisition on Wednesday, MGM has undergone upheaval within its executive ranks over the last 18 months. In January 2020, former New Line and DreamWorks executive De Luca took over as chairman of MGM’s Motion Picture Group, following Jonathan Glickman’s departure after a nine-year tenure. On the TV side, Steve Stark left as the head of MGM’s scripted TV department in March 2021 after his own lengthy tenure, with Epix president Michael Wright taking over his responsibilities in addition to running the premium cable network.

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

