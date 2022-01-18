Willem Dafoe to Make ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut

Willem Dafoe will continue the string of first-time hosts on “Saturday Night Live” this season. Dafoe will host the Jan. 29 episode with Katy Perry returning as musical guest.

Dafoe recently co-starred in Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley” opposite Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper and reprised his role as Norman Osborne/Green Goblin in Marvel’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Dafoe was one of numerous actors from Sony’s previous “Spider-Man” films along with Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire to return.

It will be Perry’s fourth time on the show. Perry is currently headlining her first Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Theatre.

As previously announced, former “SNL” castmember Will Forte will host this weekend’s show, with Maneskin as musical guest. Forte joins Jason Sudeikis as former castmember who have made their hosting debuts during the 47th season.

Forte joined the cast of “SNL” in 2002 during the show’s 28th season, remaining until 2010. During his tenure, he starred in a number of memorable (and outlandish) sketches, and is probably best remembered for “MacGruber,” which was subsequently expanded into a 2010 feature film that became a cult favorite. Forte’s “SNL” hosting debut coincides with the release of the “MacGruber” sequel series on Peacock, which hails from Forte, John Solomon and Jorma Taccone — the creative forces behind the 2010 film.

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.