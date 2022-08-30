William Reynolds, Star of 1960s-70s TV Series ‘The F.B.I.’, Dies at 90

William Reynolds, an actor best known for 6 seasons starring on the TV series “The F.B.I.,” who later became a successful businessman, has died following a short illness. He was 90.

Reynolds portrayed F.B.I. agent Tom Colby on the hit ABC series from 1967 to 1973, joining in the show’s third season, a role that proved to be his last, as he pursued a business career beginning in the 1970s.

Born in 1931 in Los Angeles, Reynolds attended Pasadena City College and began his acting in 1951. Signed to Universal, he appeared in the film “Carrie” (1952) among several other small parts in movies. That same year he was drafted into the military, resuming his work in Hollywood in 1955 with films like “Gunsmoke,” “Cult of the Cobra,” and Douglas Sirk’s “All That Heaven Allows.”

By the late 1950s he transitioned into television roles, starring in the Jack Webb-created series “Pete Kelly’s Blues” in 1959. The show ended after just one season and Reynolds made frequent appearances on TV of the era, including “The Twilight Zone.” But in the early 1960s experienced a two-year long slump. He became a licensed as a real estate lawyer during this time, but resumed acting when he landed his starring role on “The F.B.I.”

He married actress Molly Sinclair in 1950 and they remained together until her death in 1992. They had two children, two grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

A public memorial service and tribute is planned for Saturday, Sept. 10 at 1:00 p.m. at Miller Jones Menifee Memorial Park.

Deadline first reported Reynold’s death.