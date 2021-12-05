William Shatner’s trek to the stars – see what we did there? — aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is the topic of an hour-long Amazon special airing Dec. 15.

The Prime Video will recount Shatner’s flight with the crew of Blue Origins, along with the growing friendship between the “Star Trek” actor and Bezos himself.

Shatner, who, in October, became the oldest person to travel to space at age 90, announced the special today during a virtual panel for CCXP Worlds, the virtual version of the world’s largest fan convention in São Paulo, Brazil.

“My time in space was the most profound experience I could have ever imagined,” Shatner said. “This special documenting my journey gives a dramatic view of that experience, and my hope is that it inspires the world to see we must go to space to save Earth.”

On the morning of Oct. 13, the Blue Origin space shuttle launched from its spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, transporting its passengers over 60 miles above the Earth’s surface. While onboard, Shatner and the crew experienced about four minutes of weightless time.

The crew consisted of Audrey Powers, Blue Origin’s vice president of Mission & Flight Operations, as well as crew members Glen de Vries and Chris Boshuizen. De Vries, a businessman and private pilot, died in a plane crash in New Jersey on Nov. 11.

“Shatner in Space” is produced by Amazon Studios, Blue Origin, Film 45, Jason Ehrlich Productions, and Bright Spot Content.