William Shatner will be honored with the Visual Effects Society Award for Creative Excellence, the VES announced on Thursday. He will receive the award at the annual VES Awards on February 21, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The VES Board of Directors gives the award to people who “have made significant and lasting contributions to the art and science of the visual effects industry by uniquely and consistently creating compelling and creative imagery in service to story,” according to a statement. The VES is recognizing the Emmy-winning Shatner for his longstanding work in the “Star Trek” film and television franchise.

VES Executive Director said Nancy Ward noted, “William Shatner has been at the center point of compelling stories that use visual effects to enhance unforgettable storytelling for decades, and his work has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape. With his portrayal of Captain Kirk, Shatner is the originator of one of the most iconic science fiction characters in history and has boldly taken audiences to the final frontier. We are thrilled to honor William Shatner with the VES Award for Creative Excellence!”

Shatner debuted the Captain James T. Kirk character in 1966 in “Star Trek: The Original Series” and reprised the role in seven of the “Star Trek” movies. He won two Emmys for playing the attorney Denny Crane on both “The Practice” and “Boston Legal” and earned six SAG nominations for “Boston Legal.” His first Emmy nomination (of seven total) came in 1999 for his guest-starring turn in “3rd Rock From the Sun.”

The multi-hyphenate, who has also published several books, recorded 10 albums and is dedicated horseman, currently hosts and executive-produces The History Channel’s “The UnXplained.”

Guillermo del Toro, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Visual Effects Supervisor Sheena Duggal and Visual Effects Supervisor and Director of Photography Robert Legato are among the previous winners of the VES Award for Creative Excellence.