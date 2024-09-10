Samuel Goldwyn Films Takes Domestic Rights on Epic ‘William Tell’ Ahead of TIFF Premiere

Ahead of its Tuesday world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Nick Hamm’s resistance epic, “William Tell,” the company announced.

The medieval action-drama stars Claes Bang (“The Square,” “Dracula”). The film was written and directed by Hamm.

Inspired by the legendary tale, Bang takes on the role of William Tell, a noble huntsman whose peaceful life is shattered when the ruthless Austrian Empire invades his homeland of Switzerland. Unwilling to bend the knee before his country’s oppressors, Tell is thrust into a perilous trial, one that draws him and his family into the epicenter of a revolution that will shape the destiny of his nation.

“Nick did an amazing job with this historical epic, we’re incredibly excited to bring this legendary story to the big screen” Samuel Goldwyn Films president Peter Goldwyn said in a Tuesday statement.

Producers Piers Tempest and Marie-Christine Jaeger-Firmenich added: “Samuel Goldwyn Films is passionate about our medieval resistance epic and, given their strong track record with bringing European films to audiences in North America, we are thrilled to be working with them.”

The film also stars Connor Swindells (“Barbie,” “Sex Education,” “Emma”), Golshifteh Farahani (“Paterson,” “Extraction”), Jonah Hauer-King (“The Little Mermaid,” “The Tattooist of Auschwitz”), Ellie Bamber (“Moss & Freud,” “Nocturnal Animals”), Rafe Spall (“Trying,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” “The Big Short”) and Emily Beecham (“The Interpreter,” “Little Joe”), with Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce.

The deal was brokered by Miles Fineburg from Samuel Goldwyn Films and WME Independent on behalf of the producers.

Samuel Goldwyn Films is set to release “William Tell” in early 2025.

Deadline first reported the news.