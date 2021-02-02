Almost a month after the deadly Capitol riot, “Morning Joe” host Willie Geist on Tuesday found new accounts from that day disturbing.

“As we begin to hear more and more of these stories, it continues to get worse. From what we saw, as bad as it was on January 6 from the outside on our television screens…we’re starting to hear more stories from congresswoman and congressmen themselves,” he said.

Geist was discussing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Monday night Instagram Live stream in which she detailed her experiences the day supporters of outgoing president Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s win, sending lawmakers into lockdown. Ocasio-Cortez revealed she hid in her office, convinced it was where she would die.

NBC News’ Kasie Hunt pointed out that Ocasio-Cortez waited almost a month to tell the story because she was “trying to figure out the security concerns.”

In sharing her story Monday, the congresswoman said she and her staff took shelter in the office of fellow Democrat Katie Porter and remained there for hours. At one point, the Democratic representative said she could hear someone nearby yell, “Where is she? Where is she?”

“This is the moment where I thought everything was over,” she said. “I thought I was going to die.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.