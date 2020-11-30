Ron Howard’s “Willow” sequel series has found its three female leads, TheWrap has confirmed.

Ellie Bamber, Cailee Spaeny and Erin Kellyman are in talks to star in the Disney+ follow-up to Howard’s 1988 original film. They join star Warwick Davis, who will reprise his role as the titular character.

Plot and character details are being kept under wraps, but the new series is said to take place years after the events of movie.

Also Read: Jon Chu to Direct 'Willow' Sequel Series at Disney+

“Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu is set to direct the pilot, which will shoot next year.

Howard is an executive producer on the project, with “Solo” writer Jonathan Kasdan and Wendy Mericle serving as showrunners.

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Chu, Kasdan, Mericle, Howard and Imagine Television will serve as executive producers, with Roopesh Parekh and Hannah Friedman as co-executive producers. Bob Dolman, writer of the original film, will serve as consulting producer with Julia Cooperman as producer.

Also Read: Ron Howard in 'Serious Discussions' for 'Willow' Sequel Series at Disney+

Deadline first reported the news of the castings.