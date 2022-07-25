‘Winning Time’ Executive Producer Rodney Barnes Extends HBO Deal for 3 Additional Years

Rodney Barnes, an executive producer and writer of “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” has extended his deal at HBO for an additional three years.

As part of the extension Barnes will continue to develop, write and produce projects across drama, comedy and limited series formats through his Rodney Barnes Productions banner.

Barnes has several projects in the works, including: the feature adaptation of “Ride Around Shining” with Jonah Hill’s Strong Baby Productions and LaKeith Stanfield set to produce, as well as a a miniseries based on the life of golf great Tiger Woods. He’s also working on a creature feature for New Regency with Jordan Vogt-Roberts attached to direct, and a TV adaptation of his best-selling graphic novel series “Killadelphia.”Barnes is represented by UTA, Artists First and attorney Darrell Miller at Fox Rothschild.

