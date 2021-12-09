The 1980s are alive and well in the first trailer for “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” a new HBO series from executive producer Adam McKay, who also directs the pilot.

“Winning Time” will debut its 10-episode first season sometime next March. Like all HBO series, it will be available to streaming on HBO Max.

Based on the Jeff Pearlman book “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s,” the show will dramatize the professional and personal lives of the team, described in the series logline as “one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined its era, both on and off the court.”

John C. Reilly stars as former Lakers owner Jerry Buss, a role that was originally earmarked for Will Ferrell and the recasting of which led to a falling out between Ferrell and McKay. Prior to Reilly being cast, Michael Shannon was slated to play Buss.

The series is written by showrunner, executive producer and co-creator Max Borenstein. Jim Hecht, Jason Shuman and Kevin Messick of McKay’s production company also executive produce alongside Scott Stephens and co-EP Rodney Barnes.

Jason Clarke stars as Jerry West, the “cantankerous tortured genius of basketball” and former longtime Lakers general manager, and Jason Segel plays former Lakers coach Paul Westhead. Quincy Isaiah and Solomon Hughes play former Lakers legends Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, respectively.

Additional cast members include Michael Chiklis as Red Auerbach, Sean Patrick Small as Larry Bird, Sally Field as Jessie Buss, Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss, Spencer Garrett as legendary Lakers broadcaster Chick Hearn, Delante Desouza as Michael Cooper, Olli Haaskivi will play Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Kirk Bovill as former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling.

Check out the trailer in the video above.