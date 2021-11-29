Adam McKay Says Casting John C Reilly in HBO Lakers Drama Instead of Will Ferrell Led to Split

Adam McKay says that his longtime friendship and partnership with Will Ferrell came to an end after he decided to cast mutual friend and collaborator John C. Reilly in his HBO drama about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, instead of Ferrell.

In an interview with Vanity Fair published Monday, the “Don’t Look Up” director said, “I f—ed up on how I handled that.”

He continued: “Maybe there was a little shadow in there where I wasn’t able to confront a harsher, darker side of myself, that would ultimately err on the side of making the right casting choice over a lifelong friendship.”

McKay and Ferrell spent more than a decade producing together, making projects like “Anchorman,” “Step Brothers,” “The Other Guys,” and “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” through their Gary Sanchez Productions banner.

In September 2019, news broke that McKay had cast Reilly in his HBO Lakers drama, when the series was still in the pilot stage, in the role of former Lakers owner Jerry Buss. Reilly was a replacement for Michael Shannon, who left the project over creative differences.

According to McKay’s interview with Vanity Fair, the choice to cast Reilly instead of Ferrell is what caused McKay and Ferrell to publicly end their longtime partnership in April 2019, months before it was announced that Reilly had joined the HBO pilot.

“The last 13 years could not have been more enjoyable and satisfying for the two of us at Sanchez Productions. We give massive thanks to our incredible staff and executives and all the writers, directors and actors we worked with through the years,” McKay and Ferrell’s statement at the time of their split in April 2019 read. “The two of us will always work together creatively and always be friends. And we recognize we are lucky as hell to end this venture as such.”

Per Vanity Fair, the portion about maintaining their friendship “was far from true” and that the dissolution “forced McKay to reflect on his priorities and gain a sense of hyper-awareness for himself and his actions.”

Up until last month, little was known about what exactly caused their split, which led McKay to found Hyperobject Industries and Ferrell to shift his focus to a reorganized Gloria Sanchez Productions. But in an October interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ferrell blamed “bandwidth” as the reason for the professional breakup.

“Adam was like, ‘I want to do this, and this, and this’; he wanted growth and a sphere of influence, and I was just like, ‘I don’t know, that sounds like a lot that I have to keep track of,’ ” Ferrell told THR. “To me, the potential of seeing a billboard, and being like: ‘Oh, we’re producing that?’ I don’t know. … At the end of the day, we just have different amounts of bandwidth.”

McKay’s comments to Vanity Fair mark his first time publicly discussing what he says led to the dissolution of his professional relationship with McKay.

Representatives for HBO and Ferrell did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Monday.