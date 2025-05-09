Winston Duke (“Black Panther”) is set to lead new thriller Audible series “Kingsland,” which tells the story of investigator who’s on a mission to track down the culprit behind a series of crimes against a Black sovereign nation.

The nine-episode audio show comes from Charlamagne tha God and Kevin Hart’s audio production company Short Black and Handsome (SBH). Along with Duke, the series stars Yara Martinez, Joniece Abbott-Pratt and more.

“’Kingsland’ is our fifth project with Audible, and we believe listeners are going to be pulled in right away,” Charlamagne Tha God said. “This was a true team effort, and SBH Productions is proud to keep telling bold, impactful stories.”

“We are beyond excited about Kingsland, it’s a powerful example of SBH’s dedication to delivering meaningful, top tier storytelling through sound,” Hart said. “Everyone brought their A-game and poured their heart into this series. The passion behind it is real, and we can’t wait for listeners to experience what we’ve built together.”

Here’s an official description of the series: “‘Kingsland’ is a thriller audio series that transports listeners to a fictional sovereign Black nation funded by a landmark U.S. Reparations Act and founded as a haven for African Americans. As Kingsland prepares to mark its 10th anniversary, the nation is suddenly rattled by a series of brutal lynchings, shattering its image of perfection and igniting a high-stakes manhunt for a serial killer. Winston Duke leads the cast as Jamison Wright, a seasoned investigator assigned to the case, who must navigate the island’s elite political circles, long-buried secrets, and growing unrest before the nation’s carefully constructed identity unravels.”

“There are many social and political themes in the series that reflect real-life issues, and my character, while layered and complex, is ultimately just human,” Duke said. “Conveying that humanity using only voice was incredibly rewarding, especially as someone who has often been recognized for more visual roles. It challenged me in new ways and deepened my connection to storytelling.”

All nine episodes of “Kingsland” are now available on Audible.