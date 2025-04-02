‘The View’: Joy Behar Jokes Wisconsin Election Proves Inflation Is ‘Out of Control’ When Elon ‘Can’t Buy’ It for $20 Million

Democrats handed Republicans a decisive loss in Wisconsin’s state Supreme Court election on Tuesday, despite Elon Musk putting literal millions of dollars into backing the GOP candidate. And according to “The View” host Joy Behar, that’s the clearest sign that inflation is “out of control.”

Ahead of the election, Musk explained that “I feel like this is one of those things that may not seem that it’s going to affect the entire destiny of humanity, but I think it will,” while handing out $1 million checks to voters directly once again. But in the end, Democrat Susan Crawford won over Brad Schimel.

“You really know when inflation is out of control when you can’t buy an election for $20 million,” Joy Behar joked on Wednesday’s episode of “The View.”

The joke earned a huge laugh from the audience and her co-hosts, as they all unanimously agreed that the results were almost certainly because of Musk’s actions specifically.

“What I think we can all say now is this was absolutely a repudiation of Donald Trump and Elon Musk,” Sara Haines said. “Because Elon Musk was not voted in when people voted for Donald Trump, and yet they got him anyway.”

“It was like a 2-for-1 deal nobody asked for, and so this, to me, was something where Elon Musk put his name and face — so did Donald Trump — all over this, and I think that sent people to the poll in spades,” she added.

Host Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed and suggested that the results could be a nail in the coffin for Musk’s relationship with the president.

“This could get in the way. [Trump] likes winning, he likes having a clean record of people he’s endorsed, and this shows that Elon Musk just doesn’t get it when it comes to politics,” she said.

Of course, Trump doesn’t actually have a great track record when it comes to candidates he’s endorsed across various levels. In 2022, more than 20 politicians he endorsed lost their respective races.

Farah Griffin also noted that Wisconsin voters in particular take their civic duty very seriously, given the state’s history of being “the swingiest of swing states,” and so they likely didn’t appreciate Musk swooping in and trying to buy their affections (or votes).

“I do think that Americans are saying, ‘Mr. Musk, you don’t get to come in here and buy our courts and buy our elections and buy power. You don’t get to do that,’” host Sunny Hostin said.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.