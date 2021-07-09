‘The Witcher’ Anime Film ‘Nightmare of the Wolf’ Gets Release Date – Here’s Your First Look at Vesemir (Video)

Netflix revealed Friday that “The Witcher” anime film “Nightmare of the Wolf” will premiere Aug. 23, ahead of the Season 2 launch of “The Witcher” in December.

The news was unveiled during WitcherCon on Friday. You can watch the teaser for the movie, which focuses on Geralt of Rivia’s mentor, Vesemir, via the video above.

From “Witcher” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and producer Beau DeMayo, Netflix said, “The anime film tells the story of Vesemir, a swashbuckling young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin…”

The project, which was ordered in January 2020, hails from Studio Mir, the renowned Korean animation studio best known for “The Legend of Korra” and Netflix’s “Voltron: Legendary Defender.”

Also during WitcherCon Friday, Netflix revealed that the second season of “The Witcher” will premiere Dec. 17, meaning you’ll see Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan) in new episodes before the year ends. That’s some pretty great pre-weekend news for “Witcher” fans who have been waiting since Season 1 launched in December 2019 to find out when Season 2 would be arriving.

Returning cast members for Season 2 of “The Witcher” include Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Allan, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Lilly Cooper, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mimî M Khayisa, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer and Therica Wilson-Read.

Here’s the official description for Season 2 of “The Witcher,” which suffered several COVID-related production delays: Convinced Yennefer’s (Anya Chalotra) life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

New additions for Season 2 include Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca, Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart, Liz Carr as Fenn, Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian, Simon Callow as Codringher and Chris Fulton as Rience.

“The Witcher” is executive produced by showrunner Hissrich. Additional executive producers include Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jarosław Sawko.

“The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf” launches Aug. 23 on Netflix.