‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Finally Gets Premiere Date at Netflix

Toss a coin to your Witcher, because Netflix has finally revealed the debut date for “The Witcher” Season 2!

The streaming service announced Friday that the second season of the Henry Cavill-led fantasy series will premiere Dec. 17, meaning you’ll see Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan) in new episodes before the year ends. That’s some pretty great pre-weekend news for “Witcher” fans who have been waiting since Season 1 launched in December 2019 to find out when Season 2 would be arriving.

News of “The Witcher” Season 2 premiere date was revealed out of WitcherCon today.

Returning cast members for Season 2 of “The Witcher” include Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Allan, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Lilly Cooper, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mimî M Khayisa, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer and Therica Wilson-Read.

Here’s the official description for Season 2 of “The Witcher,” which suffered several COVID-related production delays: Convinced Yennefer’s (Anya Chalotra) life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

New additions for Season 2 include Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca, Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart, Liz Carr as Fenn, Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian, Simon Callow as Codringher and Chris Fulton as Rience.

“The Witcher” is executive produced by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Additional executive producers include Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jarosław Sawko.

Directors on Season 2 of “The Witcher” include Stephen Surjik (“The Umbrella Academy”), Sarah O’Gorman (“Cursed”), Ed Bazalgette (“The Last Kingdom”) and Louise Hooper (“Cheat”).

“The Witcher” Season 2 premieres Dec. 17 on Netflix.