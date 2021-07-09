‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Teaser: Geralt Teaches Ciri How to Run, How to Hide and How to Fight (Video)

The gifts keep on coming for “The Witcher” fans today, as not long after Netflix revealed the show’s Season 2 premiere date out of WitcherCony, the streaming service dropped the first teaser for the second season of the Henry Cavill-led series as well.

Watch the teaser for “The Witcher” Season 2 via the video above.

In the clip, you’ll see Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) and Geralt (Cavill), finally together after first meeting at the very end of Season 1, and Ciri asking the witcher if she is his “destiny,” to which he replies, she’s “much more” than that. Geralt then takes Ciri with him to meet his witcher brothers at Kaer Morhen, and begins to teach her how to run, how to hide, and how to fight monsters. Although that last one is something he seems very reluctant to be doing.

If you were hoping for Yennefer content (Anya Chalotra), you’re in luck, but you’ll have to settle for just a glimpse at the very end of “The Witcher” Season 2 teaser.

Here’s the official description for Season 2 of “The Witcher,” which will finally premiere Dec. 17, two years after Season 1 debuted on Netflix: Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

“The Witcher” Season 2 will feature returning cast members Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, MyAnna Buring, Tom Canton, Lilly Cooper, Jeremy Crawford, Eamon Farren, Mahesh Jadu, Terence Maynard, Lars Mikkelsen, Mimî M Khayisa, Royce Pierreson, Wilson Mbomio, Anna Shaffer and Therica Wilson-Read.

New additions for Season 2 include Yasen Atour as Coen, Agnes Born as Vereena, Paul Bullion as Lambert, Basil Eidenbenz as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, Mecia Simson as Francesca, Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, Cassie Clare as Phillippa Eilhart, Liz Carr as Fenn, Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian, Simon Callow as Codringher and Chris Fulton as Rience.

“The Witcher” is executive produced by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Additional executive producers include Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jarosław Sawko.