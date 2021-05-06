Netflix

With ‘Jupiter’s Legacy,’ Netflix Finally Has Superheroes of Its Own

by | May 6, 2021 @ 9:11 AM
Streaming leader banks on Mark Millar to power its coveted franchise dreams

Three and a half years after buying Millarworld, the publishing company from prolific comic book writer Mark Millar, Netflix is about to see a return on its investment.

On Friday, “Jupiter’s Legacy” debuts as the first project to come out since the 2017 acquisition. The series is a sprawling superhero epic that features multiple time periods that spans some 90 years. Led by Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Matt Lanter and Ben Daniels, “Jupiter’s Legacy” centers on a group of aging superheroes and their kids who struggle to live up to their ideals.

Tim Baysinger

Tim Baysinger

TV Reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

