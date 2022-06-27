Former WME talent agent Adam Venit has been sued by his ex-wife, Trina Venit, for alleged abuse, including sexual assault, domestic abuse and stalking during their 20-year marriage.

The suit, filed Sunday in a Los Angeles state court, alleges that Adam Venit, the founding partner of William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, LLC, kept his wife “trapped in a dangerously violent and abusive marriage.” His alleged acts of violence include strangulation, punching, kicking, drugging and sexual assault.

Adam Venit resigned from his post at WME in 2018 following an accusation of sexual harassment from client Terry Crews, who alleged that he groped him at a West Hollywood party in 2016. Crews filed a civil suit against WME and Adam Venit related to the incident, which was settled and dismissed in 2018.

The suit from Trina Venit alleges that after his resignation from WME, her then-husband’s drug, steroid and alcohol use “spiraled out of control” and left her “in grave fear for her life.”

The alleged abuse came to a head in spring 2021, when Trina Venit moved into a hotel for six weeks to distance herself from her husband, and he continually stalked her throughout her stay. On April 17, after Trina Venit insisted that he leave their home, Adam Venit attempted to hit her with his car.

Following their separation, Adam Venit filed for divorce on or around March 30, 2021, ending their over 20-year marriage. Trina Venity obtained a temporary domestic restraining order against him in May 2021, which was met with Adam Venit’s own restraining order against his ex-wife — a move meant to undercut his her assault claims, the lawsuit claims.

WME did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Adam Venit, who currently resides in Maui County, Hawai’i, was unavailable for comment.