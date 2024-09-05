WME Agent Brandt Joel Apologizes for ‘Kill All’ Text to Coworkers

The agent says he regrets sending the message, which he deleted soon after sharing to a chatroom of Jewish employees over the weekend

Renee Zellweger and Brandt Joel during 2005 Venice Film Festival – "Cinderella Man" Party at I Granai in Venice Lido, Italy. Inset: Jason Momoa. (Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage via Getty Images; Inset: Getty Images)

WME agent Brandt Joel apologized Wednesday to coworkers for an incendiary text he dropped into a work-related group chat over the weekend.

An individual with knowledge of the matter told TheWrap that Brandt, who represents Jason Momoa, Matthew McConaughey and Kevin Hart, told coworkers he regretted saying “screw the left kill all” while discussing the murders of six hostages by Hamas over the weekend.

TheWrap exclusively reported on the comments on Sunday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Brandt addressed agents in the company’s motion picture department on Zoom, explaining that he was heartbroken about the murdered hostages. He also explained that he felt emotional and irrational due in part to the fact that his son was in Israel last year.

Brandt also said that his comment, “kill all” was intended to refer only to Hamas.

According to the individual, Brandt acknowledged poor judgment and that WME leadership has addressed the matter with him. While the specifics of that conversation are not public, there will be consequences.

As TheWrap reported Sunday, in an unofficial WME group chat over the weekend, Brandt said his comments soon after news broke about the Hamas killing of six Israeli hostages. He deleted the comments shortly after, but not before multiple coworkers screen-captured them.

The group chat was for a Jewish affinity group that included WME partner Nancy Josephson and agent Katie Slater. Both women also expressed sorrow over the murders, and members of the chat also shared President Joe Biden’s statement on the atrocity.

Joel’s other high profile clients include Hugh Laurie, Mahershala Ali, Jonah Hill, John Malkovich, Ted Danson, Matt LeBlanc, Justin Timberlake and Peyton Reed.

Sharon Waxman contributed to this report.

Read Next
WME Agent Brandt Joel Texts Colleagues 'Screw the Left Kill All' Following Hamas Killing of Israeli Hostages | Exclusive

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.