WME Agent Brandt Joel Apologizes for ‘Kill All’ Text to Coworkers

WME agent Brandt Joel apologized Wednesday to coworkers for an incendiary text he dropped into a work-related group chat over the weekend.

An individual with knowledge of the matter told TheWrap that Brandt, who represents Jason Momoa, Matthew McConaughey and Kevin Hart, told coworkers he regretted saying “screw the left kill all” while discussing the murders of six hostages by Hamas over the weekend.

TheWrap exclusively reported on the comments on Sunday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Brandt addressed agents in the company’s motion picture department on Zoom, explaining that he was heartbroken about the murdered hostages. He also explained that he felt emotional and irrational due in part to the fact that his son was in Israel last year.

Brandt also said that his comment, “kill all” was intended to refer only to Hamas.

According to the individual, Brandt acknowledged poor judgment and that WME leadership has addressed the matter with him. While the specifics of that conversation are not public, there will be consequences.

As TheWrap reported Sunday, in an unofficial WME group chat over the weekend, Brandt said his comments soon after news broke about the Hamas killing of six Israeli hostages. He deleted the comments shortly after, but not before multiple coworkers screen-captured them.

The group chat was for a Jewish affinity group that included WME partner Nancy Josephson and agent Katie Slater. Both women also expressed sorrow over the murders, and members of the chat also shared President Joe Biden’s statement on the atrocity.

Joel’s other high profile clients include Hugh Laurie, Mahershala Ali, Jonah Hill, John Malkovich, Ted Danson, Matt LeBlanc, Justin Timberlake and Peyton Reed.

Sharon Waxman contributed to this report.