WME Adds Andy Duggan as Agent in Music Division

Andy Duggan, a veteran music agent formerly with Primary Talent, has joined WME as an agent in the music department, WME announced Wednesday.

Duggan will be based in London and will use his A&R and manager relationship skills in his new role. He brings with him talent including Kano, Neneh Cherry, Mount Kimbie, Django Django, Santigold, Rejjie Snow, Kelsey Lu and Mykki Blanco, in addition to rising stars such as Yussef Dayes, Greentea Peng, Shygirl, Charlotte Adigéry, Jockstrap and more.



Duggan has worked as a music agent with Primary Talent since 2005 and joined the company from Profile Artists Agency.

“Andy has an exceptional track record of identifying and developing emerging artists and creating unique opportunities for his clients that have evolved with the complexities of the modern music business,” Lucy Dickins, co-head of music at WME said in a statement. “He is extremely well-respected within both the UK music community and the global music business and has consistently had his finger firmly on the pulse of the next generation of cutting-edge artists. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

“I am very excited to be joining Lucy Dickins and the rest of the WME team, and helping them build upon an already exciting and vibrant London office,” Duggan said. “Despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, I feel it will bring about huge opportunities as we start to re-build, and I’m extremely happy to be part of that process at WME, which is excellently positioned to make many positive gains out of such a tumultuous period in the live music industry.”