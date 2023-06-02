William Morris Endeavor has bought Washington, D.C.–based literary agency Ross Yoon Agency, the agency announced Friday. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ross Yoon is a nonfiction-focused agency that represents a cross section of journalists, politicians and former government officials. Among its authors are journalists like CNN’s Joan Biskupic, Mother Jones’ David Corn, Politico’s Ryan Lizza and New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait.

The purchase of the agency enables Endeavor Group-owned WME to establish itself in the nation’s capital. It will join WME’s book division, which also has offices in New York, London, Nashville and Beverly Hills.

In addition to its political and journalistic offerings, Ross Yoon also publishes memoir, history, biography, science, business and psychology titles.

“This acquisition is a natural evolution of WME’s long history of representing bestselling authors and helping bring their visions to life across platforms,” said WME cochairmen Christian Muirhead and Richard Weitz in a statement. “We are proud that after so many hugely successful independent years Gail and Howard chose WME as their partner in this next phase of growth.”

The deal follows the 2019 purchase of The Harry Walker Agency, a speakers firm that counts former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as clients, along with Hillary Clinton, Ann Curry, Ronan Farrow, Stacey Abrams, Earvin Magic Johnson and Al Sharpton. The Ross Yoon purchase is expected to pair with this unit.

As part of the deal, Ross Yoon president Gail Ross and principal Howard Yoon will join WME as partners. A media lawyer and author herself, Ross is also a partner in the D.C.-based law firm Trister, Ross, Sadler & Gold.

“Gail and Howard set the gold standard of nonfiction representation. They have impeccable taste, unparalleled editorial chops and an admirable sense of purpose about the authors they represent,” said Jay Mandel, partner and head of WME’s book department. “Ross Yoon is the perfect complement to our book business, with a brilliant client base that will be supercharged by all WME has to offer.”

Ross Yoon agent Ethan Bassoff and coordinator Dara Kaye will also join WME, the companies said.

Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor Group Holdings last month posted net income of $36.3 million on revenue of $1.597 million for the first quarter of this year. That was up about 8% from revenue of $1.473 million in the 2022 first quarter. The media conglomerate’s Representation segment, which houses WME, saw revenue fall 2% year-over-year to $350.2 million.

In midday trading Friday, Endeavor Group shares added 15 cents to $22.33, up about 5% since the start of the year.