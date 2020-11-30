WME Names Cindy Garas Head of Human Resources

WME has appointed Cindy Garas as the agency’s new head of HR.

Garas joins WME from Walmart and has been named senior vice president of human resources. She begins in her role effective immediately and will be based out of the Beverly Hills office.

In her role, Garas will work closely with WME leadership and serve as a member of Endeavor’s global human resources leadership team.

She will have oversight over HR across the agency and for the teams in the Beverly Hills, London, Nashville, New York and Sydney offices.

Garas joins the agency from Walmart, where she provided senior HR leadership to the U.S. marketing and media groups. She previously led human resources for Jet.com, and she has other experience as an HR executive with Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, the National Basketball Association, Macmillan Publishing and Wiley Publishing.

WME’s appointment of Garas comes on the heels of the agency hiring Giselle Ruiz as its head of inclusion for the agency. Ruiz, who is also based out of the Beverly Hills office, joined the agency earlier this month and was a former executive with TikTok.