‘Woke’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

Hulu has picked up a second season of “Woke,” TheWrap has learned.

The comedy, which debuted back in September, has been renewed for another eight-episode season at the streaming service.

Inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, “Woke” stars “New Girl” alum Lamorne Morris as Keef, an African-American cartoonist finally on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything. With a fresh outlook on the world around him, Keef must now navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him, all without setting aflame everything he’s already built.

The first season of the series received generally positive reviews from critics, with a 76% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

T. Murph and Blake Anderson also star, with Sasheer Zamata and Rose McIver guest starring. Marshall Todd developed the series with Knight, and both executive produce alongside showrunner Jay Dyer, Maurice “Mo” Marable, Aeysha Carr, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck and Eric Christian Olsen.

“Woke” is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature.