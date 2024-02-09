Wolf Blitzer Leaves Show Mid-Interview, ‘Wasn’t Feeling 100%’ CNN Says | Video

Wolf Blitzer looked to be on the verge of vomiting while interviewing Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin during a live broadcast on CNN Thursday.

The camera cut away after his visible discomfort, leaving viewers to wonder if he was OK. When the show continued, chief legal affairs correspondent Paula Reid was at the helm.

The network later told New York Times reporter Michael M. Grynbaum, “Wolf wasn’t feeling 100% while anchoring Thursday night. He looks forward to being back in the ‘Situation Room’ and appreciates the well wishes.”

When the moment happened, fans shared their concern on X (formerly Twitter).

“Ummm is Wolf Blitzer ok?” tweeted Nick Carey-Guillory, a sentiment shared by other X users.

“Hello @CNN Please tell us Wolf Blitzer is okay,” tweeted one fan.

Another wrote, “What happened to Wolf Blitzer? [‘The Situation Room’] suddenly cut off during a live interview with Biden ally U.S. Raskin. Went to a very long ad break and a new anchor is handling the show? Hope everyone is ok.”

The 75-year-old anchor himself tweeted about an hour later, “I’m fine! Thanks for the well wishes. I’ll see you back in the Situation Room soon.”

Blitzer had been discussing the legal issues involved with Colorado barring Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot after the former president was indicted on charges related to inciting the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol in Washington D.C.

The case is before the Supreme Court, where the right-leaning panel — three of whom were appointed by Trump — seem inclined to rule against the federal government, as The Washington Post reported.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled in December that Trump was not fit for office. “A majority of the court holds that Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment,” the court wrote in its 4-3 decision.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment reads, “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

