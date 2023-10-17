“Wolf Like Me” Season 2 sees Mary (Isla Fisher) and Gary (Josh Gad) expecting a child and moving in together. Everything seems perfect in the Peacock horror comedy… until a handsome man from Mary’s past, played by Édgar Ramirez, shows up.

Ahead of the Season 2 premiere on Oct. 19, TheWrap spoke with series creator Abe Forsythe about what we can expect when Ramirez shows up, and all the other challenges the werewolf and the widower face as their relationship gets more serious.

Watch the Season 2 teaser video above, which Peacock exclusively shared with TheWrap.



TheWrap: How did you convince Edgar to be on the show?

Abe Forsythe: We just sent him the script. I’ve always admired him as an actor and I thought he would be really interesting in this role. I wasn’t prepared for was how much extra he brought to what I had written as the character. He’s an antagonist, he’s meant to come in and just completely throw a grenade into into the show and into Gary and Mary’s relationship. The best thing that Edgar did was, he actually brought a sensitivity to the role and just a poeticism that he has as this character, and you understand where he’s coming from.

He seems to be the most serious threat to Mary and Gary’s relationship so far.

Yes, and you understand why he is such a threat to Gary, that, and I also just loved all of the other characters, just literally everyone in the show falls in love with him except for Gary. And one thing that Edgar was so great at was he, he just played the truth, but by him playing the truth, it just became so much funnier. He didn’t change a line of dialogue, but he delivered it in a way that was completely unexpected for me.



It’s funny how everyone is basically just swoons at its feet when he shows up. And you know, I can’t blame them, honestly.



That’s kind of what everyone was doing in the crew, as myself included. He was just this beautiful energy that came in for a couple of weeks and just elevated the show and then just left, and we were all really sad afterwards.