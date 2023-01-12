Paramount+ on Thursday released the trailer for “Wolf Pack,” the upcoming supernatural teen drama starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Armani Jackson, and Bella Shepard, among others.

The show premieres Thursday, Jan 26. Watch the trailer below.

‘Wolf Pack,’ per the show’s official description, “follows a teenage boy and girl from California whose lives are changed forever after a wildfire causes a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills.”

The two team up with another pair of teenagers “adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf”

“Wolf Pack” is based the novel by Canadian author Edo Van Belkom.

Jeff Davis writes and executive produces ‘Wolf Pack’ as part of his multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studios. Additionally, Davis is writing and producing the upcoming Paramount+ original film “Teen Wolf: The Movie,” produced by MTV Entertainment and MGM.

Alongside Davis, Joe Genier, Mike Elliott, and Karen Gorodetzky will serve as executive producers for Capital Arts. Jason Ensler, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Christian Taylor will serve as executive producers.