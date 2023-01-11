Demand for ‘1899’ Keeps Rising Despite Being Canceled by Netflix | Chart

Meanwhile, ”Wednesday“ is still holding on to No. 1 on the most in-demand new shows list

When Netflix announced its decision to cancel “ 1899 ” last week, fans and viewers were left confused by the decision and the platform’s reasoning. Demand for the series has tracked higher than the first two seasons of “ Dark ,” another German show by the same creators which was Netflix’s best performing German language series yet.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Following the cancellation announcement, not only has there been an expected jump in social activity, but we have also measured an increase in consumption/viewership, with demand for “1899” jumping by 55%. As of this week, the show had 25.5 times the average series demand in the U.S., climbing up the list to take third place in the breakout shows rankings, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

“Wednesday” remained at the top of the ranking for yet another week, despite demand for the show falling by 12% last week. The series still managed to maintain a wide lead over the rest of the series in the ranking, with 37.8 times the average series demand.

It was followed by Paramount+’s “Tulsa King” in second place with 27 times the average series demand. The Sheridan-verse series, which has been widely well praised by both fans and critics, is likely to see a jump in demand next week after its finale on Sunday.

“Bocchi the Rock!” from Tokyo MX had another 3% increase in demand this week, likely fueled by its finale that aired on Dec. 25, and prompted an upward tick in demand for the anime. This week it had 16.8 times the average demand and took seventh place on the chart. Meanwhile, demand for “Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury” fell by 15% this week, with the show taking eighth place in the rankings with 15.7 times the average series demand.

10 most in-demand new shows, Dec. 31, 2022-Jan. 6, 2023, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

Rounding out the ranking this week, we see another Sheridan-verse series “1923” in ninth place with 14.4 times the average series demand, a 3% increase from last week. The show premiered on Dec. 18 and is set to continue following a weekly episodic release schedule until Feb. 5, so it’s likely we will continue seeing demand for “1923” continue to rise as it heads towards its finale.

It was followed by AMC’s “Interview With the Vampire” in 10th place with 14.1 times the average series demand. Despite ending almost two months ago on Nov. 13, the series has held its own among the spate of newer releases. It will be interesting to see how long it can keep audiences interested however, given that demand for the show has been slowly dropping each week.

Andrea Wads is a marketing coordinator at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.