“Wolfman” is in development at Universal, which is intended to be a starring vehicle for Ryan Gosling and the next entry in the studio’s monster universe, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

The studio is actively looking for a director to take on the Dark Universe project following the success of “The Invisible Man,” the film that relaunched the monster universe at Universal. “The Invisible Man” starred Elisabeth Moss and grossed $126 million domestically based on a $7 million budget.

Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo wrote a script, based on an original pitch by Gosling. While Gosling is expected to star, it’s still up in the air given the lack of clarity on a production start date for “Wolfman” and Gosling’s shooting schedule due to his recent attachment to Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s untitled astronaut movie.

Plot details of “Wolfman” are currently unknown.

Universal’s other classic monsters include Dracula, Frankenstein, The Mummy, and Creature from the Black Lagoon. Monster movies released by Universal include Tom Cruise’s recent iteration of ‘The Mummy,” which received negative reviews and was a box office disappointment. It was recently announced Karyn Kusama would direct a new “Dracula” movie for Blumhouse Productions.

Gosling most recently starred in “Blade Runner 2049” and “First Man.” He is represented by CAA and Slate PR.

