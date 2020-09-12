Directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, part of the team behind such traditionally-animated modern classics as “The Secret of Kells” and “Song of the Sea,” score another old-school triumph with “Wolfwalkers,” an Irish tale with something to offer viewers of all ages.

There’s wit and adventure, and a pair of delightful young friends whose determination saves the day, but there’s also stunning art and cogent observations about colonization, stewarding the environment, ruling through fear and misinformation, the perils of over-protective parenting, and England’s centuries-long effort to control the Irish, both materially and spiritually.

It’s 1650 in Kilkenny, Ireland, to be exact, where we meet young Robyn Goodfellowe (voiced by Honor Kneafsey of the “A Christmas Prince” trilogy). Robyn dreams of being a fearsome wolf-hunter like her father Bill (Sean Bean), but his paramount concern is keeping Robyn safe, as his late wife would have wished. Bill has his hands full: Lord Protector Cromwell (Simon McBurney, “The Conjuring 2”) wants the forests outside of Kilkenny’s walls to be cleared, with the resident wolves either slaughtered or banished.

How the Pandemic Will Shake Up Toronto Film Festival's (Virtual) Sales Market

When Robyn follows her father into the woods one day, she learns that the legendary “wolfwalkers” — human beings who can shape-shift into wolves and commune with their lupine brethren — are real when she meets the feisty Mebh (Maeve) (Eva Whittaker), whose mother left the forest (in wolf form) to find a new home for the wolves but has yet to return. In attempting to save Mebh and all the other wolves, Robyn finds herself in conflict with both her father and the fearsome Lord Protector.

So yes, there’s a little “Avatar” here and “Brave” there, but Moore and Stewart lay out a variety of visual styles to buttress their story (scripted by Will Collins, “Song of the Sea”). The human world is boxy; inside the gates of Kilkenny, everything looks simultaneously flat and multi-dimensional, like a storybook illustration where objects are stacked on top of each other yet also creating depth and horizon. Within the Lord Protector’s castle, the visuals get even flatter, so that climbing a spiral staircase resembles an Escher print.

'Nomadland' Wins Golden Lion Award at Venice Film Festival

Out in the forest, however, there’s a vibrancy, and when the wolfwalkers assume their wolf form, the color scheme and lighting give us an idea of how they look, how they hear, and even what they smell. The wolves here are as far as you can get from count-the-hairs, photo-realist computer animation, but they are alternately fearsome and adorable; when under the sway of a wolfwalker, they undulate across the forest like waves in the ocean.

There’s a historical specificity behind the Irish resentment of their English colonizers, but there’s also a universality to the story being told here; Christian settlers using violence to quash pagan beliefs and traditions is a global phenomenon, and Cromwell’s strong-man tactics remain popular among frightened little dictators who know of no other way to control, let alone appeal to, their constituency.

'Lupin the 3rd: The First' Anime Film Based on Monkey Punch Franchise Gets US Release From GKIDS

It’s a stunning production all around, from the delightfully lilting score by Bruno Coulais (“Coraline”) — which avoids Irish clichés — to the dynamic voice work: Kneafsey makes Robyn as relatable and dynamic a heroine as McBurney is a wicked, hissable villain.

This is an eco-fable to show to young viewers who might not yet be ready for “Princess Mononoke,” but their parents should stick around as well. (The film will screen on Apple TV+ following theatrical distribution by GKIDS in the U.S.) The many lessons that “Wolfwalkers” has to share, whether they’re about the relationships between children and parents or between people and nature, are ones you can never be too old to learn.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There’s no mistaking it: the animation medium absolutely exploded in the 2010s, with films in all mediums, from everywhere in the world, and for every possible audience achieving incredible artistic heights throughout the ... Runners-Up (alphabetically): “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie,” “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” “The Illusionist,” “My Life as a Zucchini,” “The Pirates! Band of Misfits,” “Rango,” “Song of the Sea,” “The Wind Rises... 10. "Frozen" (2013) Disney’s loose, loose, loose adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Snow Queen” is so overwhelmingly popular that it’s easy to forget just how much it genuinely deserves the acc... Walt Disney Studios 9. "ParaNorman" (2012) It’s been delightful to watch LAIKA make a name for itself by catering to weird kids and all the adults who never abandoned their weirdness. “ParaNorman” is the studio’s best film of th... Focus Features 8. "Arthur Christmas" (2011) A new holiday classic was born in “Arthur Christmas,” a thigh-slapping and heartwarming delight from Aardman Animation. Santa Claus (Jim Broadbent) is retiring, and about to leave the whole... Sony 7. "Coco" (2017) Pixar has never been a studio to shy away from big adult concepts in a family movie, and their Oscar-winning blockbuster about death and plagiarism is no exception. “Coco” tells the story of Mi... Disney/Pixar 6. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (2018) As studios struggle to capture, possess and hold every superhero franchise under lock and key, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” dares to argue that every version of ever... Sony 5. "Toy Story 3" (2010) The “Toy Story” saga concluded -- for a while, anyway -- with a complex and absorbing animated sequel about end-of-life care, abandonment and, mercifully, new beginnings. Woody (T... Walt Disney Studios 4. "The Breadwinner" (2017) Nora Twomey’s frank, wrenching and inspiring “The Breadwinner” takes place at the intersection of brutal truth and fantastical fiction. Parvana (Saara Chaudry) is a young girl living in Afgh... TIFF 3. "Inside Out" (2015) Pixar’s greatest film of the decade is the story of a little girl who is sad. Externally it doesn’t seem harrowing, but most of “Inside Out” takes place inside of the mind of Riley (Kaitlyn Dias... Pixar 2. "Summer Wars" (2010) There may be no filmmaker, in any medium, who consistently produced as many masterworks as Mamoru Hosoda this decade. “Wolf Children,” “The Boy and the Beast” and “Mirai” are all magical... Warner Bros. 1. "It’s Such a Beautiful Day" (2012) Don Hertzfeldt invites you inside a crumbling, astounding, tragic mind in his masterwork “It’s Such a Beautiful Day.” The film, composed in three installments -- beginning ... Bitter Films

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)