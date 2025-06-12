Adult Swim Sets First Spanish-Language Series for August Premiere | Exclusive

Adult Swim’s very first Spanish-language original series is coming this summer. “Women Wearing Shoulder Pads” will premiere globally on Aug. 17 at midnight ET/PT, TheWrap has learned.

The announcement was made during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market’s Work in Progress panel. The showcase featured Gonzalo Cordova, director Ana Coronilla as well as series executive producers Roy Ambriz and Arturo Ambriz of Cinema Fantasma presenting a never-before-seen episode of the upcoming series. The creative team also walked attendees through the behind-the-scenes production process for the show.

The upcoming stop-motion quarter-hour series comes from Cordova, who’s known for his work on “Tuca & Bertie” and “Adam Ruins Everything.” It also features an all-women cast. The series follows Marioneta, a proud and wealthy Spaniard living in 1980s Quito, Ecuador. As she goes through her life, Marioneta encounters a diverse group of eccentric and ambitious women as they all navigate the ups and downs of love, family and cuys.

“Women Wearing Shoulder Pads” is produced in partnership with Mexico City-based studio by Cinema Fantasma, which also produced “Frankelda’s Book of Spooks.”

In recent years, Adult Swim has expanded its slate to be more internationally focused in a way that feels organic to the animation-loving brand. After creating the “Rick and Morty” parody “Bushworld Adventures,” the Australian-based Michael Cusack created “YOLO” and “Smiling Friends” for Adult Swim. The network, which has always been invested in anime, has also invested more directly in the space in recent years between Takashi Sano’s “Rick and Morty: The Anime” and Shinichirō Watanabe’s “Lazarus,” which was licensed by Warner Bros. Television.