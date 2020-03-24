Warner Bros. has delayed the planned June 5 theatrical release of “Wonder Woman 1984” until Aug. 14 amid coronavirus concerns, the company announced on Tuesday.

“When we greenlit WW 1984 it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on August 14th. We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then,” Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement to TheWrap.

Last week, an insider with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap’s Sharon Waxman that “Wonder Woman 1984” producer Chuck Roven and director Patty Jenkins would like to see the DC Comics movie pushed to August.

Warner Bros. also said three other planned summer releases will be postponed: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “In the Heights” (June 26), the animated “Scoob” (May 15) and James Wan’s thriller “Malignant” (Aug. 14). None have new release dates.

Based on the success of the first “Wonder Woman,” as well as the other recent solo endeavors in the DC Universe, Patty Jenkins’ ’80s-set sequel was expected to be a big summer blockbuster, and the hope was that it would hit $1 billion in global revenue. By comparison, “Aquaman” took in $1.15 billion based on $160 million budget, and “Shazam!” earned $366 million on a $100 million budget.

“Wonder Woman” has developed into an incredibly successful franchise for Warner and catapulted Gal Gadot to international stardom, not to mention a symbol of feminine heroism. Set during the later years of the Cold War tensions, the sequel sees Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) come into conflict with the Soviet Union and encountering a new enemy, the villain Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). The film brings back Jenkins as director and co-writer, along with actor Chris Pine as Steve Trevor. Pedro Pascal has also been cast in the film.