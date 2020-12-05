Go Pro Today

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Flooded With Early Praise: ‘The Movie We Need Right Now’

The Gal Gadot-starring film will debut simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day

| December 5, 2020 @ 2:30 PM Last Updated: December 5, 2020 @ 2:31 PM
Wonder Woman 1984

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Inc.

Early reactions for “Wonder Woman 1984” are in, and the highly anticipated sequel to Patty Jenkins’ and Gal Gadot’s “Wonder Woman” is raking in the praise.

“I really wasn’t expecting to love #WW84, but it is without a doubt the movie we need right now,” writer and producer Ben Mekler tweeted on Saturday. “Full of wonder, optimism, and a near-fetishistic obsession with 1984’s favorite toy, the koosh ball, WONDER WOMAN 1984 is quite simply the best DC film since THE DARK KNIGHT.”

“I got to watch Wonder Woman 1984 yesterday and… honestly it’s just what I needed. What we all need. It’s uplifting, hopeful, and so utterly Wonder Woman. Just a beautiful film with themes that hit you right in the heart,” Nerdist’s Amy Ratcliffe tweeted.

#WW1984 made me cry several times–sometimes, in the most unexpected of places. It’s the only kind of (superhero) movie I have time for right now: one that can still see beauty in our broken world, and fundamentally believes it deserves saving,” Den of Geek’s Kayti Burt wrote. “Wonder Woman is the superhero we need AND the one we deserve. Pass it on.”

For Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, who preferred 2017’s “Wonder Woman” over the sequel, WW84 showed Jenkins taking “new, big swings.”

“I prefer Wonder Woman to Wonder Woman 1984. But I also much prefer seeing filmmakers take new, big swings with sequels and that’s definitely what Patty Jenkins and co. do here. Not everything adds up, but the value of selflessness, love and compassion do shine through,” Nemiroff tweeted.

The sequel is set to debut in the U.S. simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day after numerous delays caused by the pandemic. While it’s unclear whether most theaters will even be opened by Dec. 25 — especially in California, where the state just announced expanded regional restrictions due to a surge in cases — it appears that WarnerMedia is betting on boosting subscriptions for HBO Max. On Thursday, Warner Bros. shattered norms by announcing that all of its 2021 films — including major tentpoles like “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Dune” and “Matrix 4” — would simultaneously release in theaters and HBO Max throughout the year.

Take a look at more of the reactions below:

 

