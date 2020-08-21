“Wonder Woman 1984” director Patty Jenkins teased fans on Friday with a new look at the superheroine’s Golden Eagle armor, one day before a new trailer for the film is expected to debut at DC’s FanDome event.
FanDome is Warner Bros.’ virtual Comic-Con alternative. San Diego Comic-Con was canceled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The sequel to the hit film drops on theaters in the fall on Oct. 2. The latest trailer for the film is expected to be revealed on Saturday.
Check out the rainbow-colored, retro-inspired poster below:
Wonder Woman 1984 Golden Eagle Armor Poster
Unlike her regular costume, this golden costume encases Wonder Woman’s entire body and sports giant wings and an eagle motif mask.
Based on the success of the first “Wonder Woman,” as well as the other recent solo endeavors in the DC Universe, Patty Jenkins’ ’80s-set sequel was expected to be a big summer blockbuster, and the hope was that it would hit $1 billion in global revenue. By comparison, “Aquaman” took in $1.15 billion based on $160 million budget, and “Shazam!” earned $366 million on a $100 million budget.
“Wonder Woman” has developed into an incredibly successful franchise for Warner and catapulted Gal Gadot to international stardom, not to mention a symbol of feminine heroism. Set during the later years of the Cold War tensions, the sequel sees Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) come into conflict with the Soviet Union and encountering a new enemy, the villain Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). The film brings back Jenkins as director and co-writer, along with actor Chris Pine as Steve Trevor. Pedro Pascal has also been cast in the film.
9 Female-Led Superhero Films in 2020, From 'The Eternals' to 'Wonder Woman 1984'
Next year is going to be a big one for super-powered women, with 9 female-led superhero movies hitting theaters in 2020. And if rough estimates pan out, these films could combine to gross over $4 billion at movie theaters worldwide. Not only that, but if 12 months from now "Birds of Prey," "Mulan," "Black Widow, "Wonder Woman 1984," and "Eternals" are among the year's 10 highest grossing films, it will be the first time ever that the list will have gender parity among directors. Read on to see which women will be kicking asses in movie theaters throughout 2020.
1. "The Rhythm Section" -- Jan. 31
January kicks off with Blake Lively's long-anticipated spy thriller "The Rhythm Section," a possible franchise-starter led from the long-time producers of the James Bond films, Michael G. Wilson, and Barbara Broccoli. Lively's got dark hair, an icy cold stare and is looking to settle things violently in the movie written by Mark Burnell based on his book of the same name. Directed by Reed Morano, best known for her work on Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," it also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.
2. "Birds of Prey" -- Feb. 7
Margot Robbie once again plays Harley Quinn, now broken up with the Joker and teaming up with a crew of badass women like Black Canary (Jurnee Smollet-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to stop the villain Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) before he can have Cassandra Cain (Basco) murdered.
3. "Mulan" -- March 27
Director Niki Caro's live action take on Disney's 1998 animated stars Liu Yifei as the legendary Chinese warrior woman who risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest fighters the middle kingdom has ever known.
4. "The New Mutants" -- April 3
Staring Maisie Williams ("Game of Thrones" and Anya Taylor-Joy, this horror film set in the X-universe was filmed two years ago -- but has been in limbo ever since. It was originally supposed to debut in April 2018 but has been delayed over and over again. The film's director confirmed the film was still being tinkered with as of December 2019, but with release scheduled for April, the first trailer is supposedly coming in January.
5. "Black Widow" -- May 1
Set immediately after the events of “Captain America: Civil War”; "Black Widow" follows Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) as she reunites with former members of the (former) Soviet assassin squad she grew up with to defeat an even greater threat.
6. "Wonder Woman 1984" -- June 5
Set during the late height of Cold War tensions, the film sees Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) facing two new enemies, including the villain Cheetah (Kristen Wiig), and dealing with the unexpected return of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). Patty Jenkins returns to direct the sequel to the 2017 box office hit. Watch the spectacular trailer here.
7. "Monster Hunter" -- Sep. 4
Based on the Capcom video game series, "Monster Hunter" stars Milla Jovovich as the leader of a military unit transported to a parallel world dominated by ferocious monsters. In her desperate battle for survival, she teams up with a mysterious man (Tony Jaa) who has found a way to fight back.
8. "The Eternals" -- Nov. 6
Starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Gemma Chan, Marvel Studios' next heroic team up movie centers on a race of ancient human beings created a million years ago by the cosmic entities known as the Celestials. There's still no trailer, but fans at Comic-Con experience Brazil saw the first public showing of footage. Read about that here.
9. "No Time to Die" - April 2 (UK)/April 8 (U.S.)
Yes, technically this is a James Bond outing fronted by Daniel Craig in his final appearance as James Bond. But we're including it because the story sees 007 teaming up with the first female OO, "Nomi," played by "Captain Marvel's" Lashana Lynch. "So stay in your lane. You get in my way, I will put a bullet in your knee. The one that works," Nomi tells Bond during the recent trailer.
