wonder years

ABC

How ABC’s New ‘The Wonder Years’ Reimagines a TV Classic Through the Black Experience

by | September 22, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

”I want this to be a story about a new family that was very different from the Arnolds,“ showrunner Saladin Patterson tells TheWrap

ABC is going back to the wonder years of the late 1960s with a new version of the beloved coming-of-age comedy “The Wonder Years” that swaps out Fred Savage’s Kevin Arnold for Elisha Williams’ Dean Williams.

In doing so, the Lee Daniels-produced remake focuses that time period around a middle class Black family in Alabama. For showrunner Saladin Patterson, it was a chance to showcase an aspect of Black culture that has rarely been seen in entertainment. “We have not seen the middle class Black experience on TV during the civil rights movement, during the turbulent ’60s,” Patterson tells TheWrap. “We have seen Black stories, a lot of Black stories, but it hasn’t really been an experience of the Black middle class, specifically showing how, first of all, there was a Black middle class.”

Become a member to read more.

Tim Baysinger

TV reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

fall tv 2021 new shows

Ratings: ‘Ordinary Joe’ Has Bigger Premiere Than ‘The Big Leap’
Dear Evan Hansen Toronto TIFF

Universal Aims to Head Off ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Online Backlash
Jimmy Kimmel Horse Medicine COVID

Kimmel Suggests Antivaxxers Consider Bestiality if They Want Ivermectin (Video)

Will Facebook Finally Be Forced to Change After Devastating Wall Street Journal Exposés? | Analysis

Fall TV 2021: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
walter parkes men in black vr dreamscape

Dreamscape’s Walter Parkes on New ‘Men in Black’ Interactive Experience and the Future of Virtual Reality
The 73rd Emmy Awards

Emmys Audience Grows 16% From Last Year to 7.4 Million Viewers
The Wonder Years - ABC

‘The Wonder Years’ Review: ABC Reboot Brings a New, Necessary Perspective to a Timeless Classic
The Neighborhood

Emmys Host Cedric the Entertainer’s ‘The Neighborhood’ Is a Hit – Especially Among Black Viewers
michael winship wga

After Contentious WGA East Election, What’s Next for the Newsroom Organizing Debate?
brooklyn nine nine

Ratings: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Ends NBC Shift With Quiet Series Finale