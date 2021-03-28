Woody Allen Repeats Denial of Daughter Dylan Farrow’s ‘Preposterous’ Abuse Accusations

In a new interview with CBS News released on Sunday, Woody Allen repeated his denial of adopted daughter Dylan Farrow’s “preposterous” accusations that he molested her in 1992 in the midst of a bitter custody battle with his ex Mia Farrow.

“It’s so preposterous and yet the smear has remained,” Allen told CBS’ Lee Cowan in an interview taped last July after the publication of Allen’s memoir, “Apropos of Nothing.” “And they still prefer to cling to, if not the notion that I molested Dylan, than the possibility that I molested her. Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could be misconstrued as that.”

Allen, who was never charged with a crime after two investigations into the accusations, also said that he has not spoken to Dylan since the accusations first surfaced when she was just 7 years old — and that he does not dispute that Dylan’s belief that she was abused. “I do not believe that she’s making it up, I don’t believe she’s lying — I believe she believes that,” he said.

But Allen, who was never charged with a crime after two investigations into the accusations, disputes that he would have harmed his daughter. “There was no logic to it on the face of it,” he said. “Why would a guy who was 57 years old, I never was accused of anything in my life, I’m suddenly going to drive up in the middle of a contentious custody fight at Mia’s country home yet — a 7-year-old girl? It just, on the surface of it I didn’t think it required any investigation.”

The new interview was broadcast just weeks after HBO aired a new four-part docuseries, “Allen v. Farrow,” that sought to reexamine the sexual abuse and child molestation accusations against him and included new and previously unseen footage from Dylan Farrow, Mia Farrow and other family and friends that bolstered the case against Allen.

Notably absent from the series were accounts from Allen himself, his wife Soon-Yi Previn and his other adopted son, Moses Farrow, who has publicly disputed his sister’s account of abuse.

The interview with the filmmaker, conducted by Lee Cowan, was taped last July after the publication of Allen’s memoir, “Apropos of Nothing,” which published by Arcade Publishing after being dropped by Hachette Book Group after an employee protest. It was later released by Arcade Publishing in March 2020.

Along with a report on “controversial artists and their art,” the “CBS This Morning” special also re-aired Farrow’s 2018 interview with “CBS This Morning,” in which she spoke at length about her child molestation accusations against Allen and denied being coached by her mother, Mia Farrow, into making the allegations.

Allen’s interview is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.