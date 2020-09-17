Woody Allen’s Long-Delayed ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ to Hit US Theaters Next Month

Woody Allen’s long-delayed “A Rainy Day in New York” will hit select U.S. theaters next month, MPI Media Group and Signature Entertainment announced Thursday.

The film, starring Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez and Elle Fanning, will open on October 9 in at least three Landmark theaters in Chicago, Boston and Atlanta before expanding the following week to additional theaters and markets.

Signature released “A Rainy Day in New York” digitally on June 5 in the U.K. and has set a July 27 home video and DVD release. But the distributor had also previously acquired the film’s North American rights in hopes of doing a domestic release this fall.

“A Rainy Day in New York” was filmed in 2017, but Amazon dropped plans for the 2018 release of the film after Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow resurfaced accusations that he molested her in the early 1990s when she was 7. Allen, who was never charged with a crime after two separate police investigations in the 1990s, has repeatedly called the accusations a “total fabrication,” including in a new memoir “Apropos of Nothing” published earlier this year.

“A Rainy Day in New York” has also already opened in a number of other territories theatrically ahead of the coronavirus pandemic and has seen some success in digital release. Worldwide the movie has grossed $21 million theatrically, including over $4 million in France.

The story is a romantic comedy of college sweethearts, Gatsby (Chalamet) and Ashleigh (Fanning), whose plans for a romantic weekend together in New York City are dashed as quickly as the sunlight turns into showers. When Ashleigh gets an assignment from the school paper to interview celebrated film director Roland Pollard (Liev Schreiber) in Manhattan, Gatsby seizes the opportunity to show Arizona-bred Ashleigh his favorite haunts in his home city. “A Rainy Day in new York” also stars Jude Law and Selena Gomez.

Allen has also completed another film, “Rifkin’s Festival,” which he shot last summer in Spain and that is set to open the San Sebastian Film Festival later this month. The film is another romantic comedy written and directed by Allen and stars Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel, Gina Gershon, Sergi López, Wallace Shawn and Christoph Waltz.