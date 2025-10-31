Woody Harrelson quickly shut down the idea that he and Matthew McConaughey would reunite for another season of “True Detective.”

The conversation came up during Harrelson’s Friday interview with Dylan Dreyer on “3rd Hour Today.” Dreyer brought up comments McConaughey made earlier this month to NME where he said that a revival could totally happen if the script is “good enough.”

“A lot of folks want to know if there will ever be another ‘True Detective’ with you and Matthew McConaughey,” Dreyer said. “[McConaughey] actually said he would be into it if ‘Woody and I think it’s good enough. It wouldn’t even be a choice.’ Would you do another one?”

Before answering, Harrelson smiled.

“Matthew’s so funny,” Harrelson said. “In fairness, never. No chance.”

When asked why, Harrelson said, “Because it turned out great.”

“I love that it turned out the way it did, and if anything, doing another season would, I think, tarnish that,” Harrelson explained.

However, the actor said he and McConaughey do have another joint project on the way.

“This is a comedy, half-hour, and hopefully people dig it,” Harrelson said.

The HBO series, created by writer Nic Pizzolatto, premiered in January 2014. Both Harrelson and McConaughey earned Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actor for their roles as Marty Hart and Rust Cohle.

Here’s what McConaughey had to say about the revival earlier this month in his interview with NME: “There’s excitement, yes, but I haven’t seen a script yet. When I originally read ‘True Detective,’ everything that came out of Rust Cohle’s mouth was white-hot. The script was on fire so the execution [of a sequel] must go another step. We’re keen on the idea but it’s nothing more than an idea. If Nic puts something on paper that Woody and I think is good enough, it wouldn’t even be a choice. We would look at it and go, ‘it must happen’. It’s gotta be damn good though because we set a pretty good precedent!”

You can watch Harrelson’s “3rd Hour Today” interview in the video above.