World Series Game 7 Scores Nearly 26 Million Viewers, Hitting 8-Year High

Nearly 26 million people watched the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series on Saturday, according to early numbers from Nielsen.

The 5-4 win averaged 25.98 million viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox Sports, the sports network shared on Monday.

Plus, viewership peaked with 31.54 million from 11:30-11:45 p.m. ET. More specific numbers are expected from Nielsen on Tuesday, though these initial statistics already make for the MLB’s most-watched Fall Classic game since 2017.

The sport’s most recent Game 7 for a World Series occurred in 2019, when 23.19 million people watched the Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2. However, the Astros beating the Dodgers in Game 7 of 2017 averaged 28.29 million viewers.

The Dodgers are now back-to-back Major League champions; the first team to do it since the New York Yankees threepeated in 1998, 1999 and 2000. L.A. pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was named MVP.