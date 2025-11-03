World Series Game 7 Scores Nearly 26 Million Viewers, Hitting 8-Year High

Ratings

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday averaged 25.98 million viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox Sports, per early Nielsen numbers

JD Knapp
World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in Game 7 of the 2025 MLB World Series on Nov. 1, 2025. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Nearly 26 million people watched the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series on Saturday, according to early numbers from Nielsen.

The 5-4 win averaged 25.98 million viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox Sports, the sports network shared on Monday.

Plus, viewership peaked with 31.54 million from 11:30-11:45 p.m. ET. More specific numbers are expected from Nielsen on Tuesday, though these initial statistics already make for the MLB’s most-watched Fall Classic game since 2017.

The sport’s most recent Game 7 for a World Series occurred in 2019, when 23.19 million people watched the Washington Nationals beat the Houston Astros 6-2. However, the Astros beating the Dodgers in Game 7 of 2017 averaged 28.29 million viewers.

The Dodgers are now back-to-back Major League champions; the first team to do it since the New York Yankees threepeated in 1998, 1999 and 2000. L.A. pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was named MVP.

streaming sports boom netflix peacock youtube
Read Next
Streaming Sports Boom Means More Confusion, More Frustration and More Bills

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

JD Knapp is the morning news editor at TheWrap, with a personal preference for horror movies, bubblegum pop, reality TV, sitcoms, and animation. After growing up in Connecticut and graduating from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, he has gone on to work for national outlets such as People, E! News,…

Comments