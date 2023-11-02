WrapStyle: A Curated Guide to LA’s Art, Fashion and Entertainment Scene

Kylie Jenner launches a fashion label, Chanel reimagines Priscilla Presley’s bridal gown, Brad Pitt collaborates on a capsule collection with Nick Fouluet, and Iconic LA fashion destination Fred Segal returns to Santa Monica.

Source: Khy

Kylie Jenner Gets Into The Fashion Game

Not content with dominating the celebrity beauty space, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and world’s youngest billionaire, Kylie Jenner, has launched a clothing line.

Khy, which debuted on November 1st via the brand’s website, was developed in partnership with Emma and Jens Grede, the couple behind Skims and Good American, and is inspired by the influencer’s personal wardrobe and different moods.

The first drop, created in collaboration with Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl of Berlin-based brand Namilia, consists of twelve pieces including a faux leather trench coat, pants and jackets, and nylon-and-elastane base layers in an inclusive-size selection ranging from XXS to 4X, all priced under $200.

“Khy is a homage to the limitless possibilities of fashion,” says Jenner. “We are breaking down barriers and will redefine the meaning of a fashion brand, with creativity and quality at a better price. I wanted to make Khy a platform for our customers to have the opportunity to experience fashion, through new designers and brands, but at a more accessible price.”

To celebrate the launch of the label, the entrepreneur hosted a dinner at celebrity haunt Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica attended by model sister Kendall and Hailey Bieber, all dressed in pieces from the collection.

Source: A24

Priscilla Channels Chanel In Sofia Coppola’s New Biopic

Fashion has always taken a leading role in director Sofia Coppola’s films, and her latest feature Priscilla, based on Priscilla Presley’s best-selling memoir Elvis and Me, has already been dubbed the fashion-lovers must-see of the year.

Starring Cailee Spaeny as a young Priscilla Beaulieu and Jacob Elordi as Elvis, the movie brings the iconic couple’s legendary ‘60s style to the screen with the help of costume designer Stacey Battat (who also worked on Coppola films The Bling Ring and The Beguiled). In addition to creating over 100 outfits for Spaeny alone, Priscilla’s off-the-rack bridal gown was reimagined by Chanel Creative Director Virginie Viard, who took inspiration from Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection, while Elvis’ wedding tuxedo was made by Valentino.

Coppola is a longtime ambassador for the storied French fashion house (she even interned with Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel in the late ’80s), so the partnership was a natural one. “Virginie made her interpretation based on the historical dress,” says Coppola. “It was an incredible couture dress that we could never have made ourselves. I know it’s really important to Virginie and Chanel to participate in the arts and make things possible.” Chanel has a long history of creating costumes for movies dating back to the 1930s when Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel was invited to Hollywood by Samuel Goldwyn to dress his stars.

A24 hosted the Los Angeles premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in advance of the film’s November 3rd release date last week. The intimate screening, followed by an afterparty at Fanny’s, was attended by a stylish crowd of A-listers including Spaeny and Elordi, Priscilla Presley, Kathryn Hahn, Beck, Linda Ramone, Rashida Jones, Kelly Lynch and Mitch Glazer, after the original red carpet event was cancelled due to a dispute between IATSE and the Hollywood Legion Theater.

Source: Getty Images

Sunshine State: A Solo Exhibition Dedicated To Artist And Filmmaker Steve McQueen

Following in the footsteps of contemporary art galleries David Zwirner, James Fuentes and Shrine’s moves to Melrose Hill, the Marian Goodman Gallery inaugurated its new Hollywood location with a solo exhibition dedicated to artist and filmmaker Steve McQueen featuring the U.S. premiere of his immersive video installation Sunshine State.

The gallery, housed in a historic warehouse, was designed by the L.A.-based architectural firm Johnston Marklee, whose projects include the Knoll Home Design Shop in West Hollywood and the Maison Martin Margiela boutique in Beverly Hills.

Perhaps best known for his award-winning films including 12 Years a Slave, Shame, and Hunger, McQueen’s first foray into the medium was as an art student while at Goldsmiths College and NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. Born and raised in London, McQueen won the Turner Prize in 1999, represented Britain during the 2009 Venice Biennale and was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2011 for services to the visual arts.

Sunshine State is a work of oral history that explores race, identity, racial categorization and stereotypes through the story of the artist’s West Indian father, who worked as an agricultural laborer picking oranges in Florida, layered over scenes from the 1927 film, The Jazz Singer.

Source: BFA

God’s True Cashmere and Nick Fouquet Team Up on a Capsule Collection

Guests including Olivia Wilde, Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Amber Valletta, Michelle Monaghan, Langley Fox Hemingway, Malin Akerman and Rumer Glen Willis (accompanied by her 6 month old daughter, Louetta), came together at the boutique-cum-gallery Just One Eye in West Hollywood last week to celebrate the launch of God’s True Cashmere and Nick Fouquet’s capsule collection.

Launched last year, the luxury cashmere line by Brad Pitt and jewelry designer and holistic healer Sat Hari is made in Italy with yarns sourced from ethical goat farms. The five piece, limited collection with Venice-based hat maker Nick Fouquet, consists of a button down shirt, a bucket hat and a fedora hat embellished with crystals and Fouquet’s signature matchstick, a tartan cashmere blanket and a talisman necklace–no two of which are exactly alike.

While Pitt was a no-show, the crowd was kept entertained with cocktails and a performance by the L.A. Dance Project. “The collaboration happened pretty organically,” said Fouquet, who counts Gigi Hadid, Madonna, Justin Bieber and Pharrell Williams among his fans. “They reached out to me and we had a similar aesthetic. I came up with this concept of a woven patchwork style shirt with a mantra embroidered inside. Every time I meet with Sat Hari we always do a prayer so I was like we need to incorporate that within the garment.”

The collection is available exclusively at Just One Eye until November 8th before rolling out to other select retailers. Prices range from $290 to $2,790.

Source: Neiman Marcus

Christmas Comes Early Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus celebrated the official launch of the holiday season last week at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles with the unveiling of its iconic Christmas Book and 2023 Fantasy Gift list.

Guests including Zooey Deschanel, Simu Liu (on crutches after tearing his achilles tendon), Quinta Brunson and Rainey Qualley were treated to a reveal of this year’s OTT offerings followed by a live musical performance by Leon Bridges.

Along with exclusive products from ready-to-wear, ladies shoes, designer and fine jewelry, handbags, and men’s suiting are once-in-a-lifetime experiences like an Olympic Games Experience in Paris with Ralph Lauren and Team USA; an Escape to the French Riviera for the 2024 Cannes Film Festival with Maison Chopard; and a Star Performer of the Ballet Experience with the American Ballet Theater complete with a walk-on role (no dancing required).

The Neiman Marcus Fantasy Gifts program dates back to 1959 when brothers Stanley and Edward Marcus came up with the gift of a Black Angus steer, delivered on hoof or in steaks, complete with a silver-plated serving cart in response to a press request for unusual Christmas presents. Now in its 64th year, each Fantasy Gift also has a philanthropic component, reminding customers of the importance of giving back.

“It’s an honor to be invited to perform at Neiman Marcus’ holiday launch,” said Bridges. “Growing up in Texas, I have fond memories of going to Neiman Marcus to see the holiday magic they bring to life in their stores.”

Source: Neiman Marcus

Source: Fred Segal

Fred Segal Returns to Santa Monica With a New Montana Avenue Boutique

Seven years after shuttering their outpost on the corner of 5th Street and Broadway, iconic Los Angeles fashion and lifestyle emporium Fred Segal returned to the Westside with a new location on Montana Avenue. Segal, who passed away in 2021, opened his first store in 1960 on Santa Monica Boulevard in WeHo before moving to Melrose Avenue.

Dubbed the original “Curator of Cool”, some of his earliest customers included the Beatles, Diana Ross, Farrah Fawcett, and Elvis Presley (he designed Presley’s wardrobe for a number of years) and he is credited with defining West Coast style along with pioneering the shop-in-shop concept and the jeans bar.

The new boutique features a range of contemporary labels for men and women including Ganni, Rachel Comey, Simon Miller, Staud, Wales Bonner and Maison Margiela along with a curated collection of vintage designer clothing, handbags, and watches.

Have a news story for our readers? Please email Rachel.Marlowe@thewrap.com

Interested in partnership opportunities? Please email Alex.vonBargen@thewrap.com