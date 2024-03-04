WrapStyle: Tory Burch Celebrates New T Monogram Collection

Tory Burch celebrates the new T Monogram collection, 7 for All Mankind taps Jamie Mizrahi for their SS24 campaign, Dover Street Market announces a collaboration with Felix Art Fair and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter launches a haircare line ​​​​​​

Source: Marc Patrick / BFA

Tory Burch celebrates the new T Monogram collection

Actor Laura Love and photographer Lauren Leekley hosted a cocktail party to celebrate the Tory Burch T Monogram collection in Silver Lake on Feb. 21.

The Wednesday night event took place at Yola House, a historic modernist home designed by master architect Rudolph M. Schindler now owned by Gina Correll Aglietti, cofounder of Yola Mezcal, a women-run Oaxacan mezcal brand.

Guests including Kilo Kish, Langley Fox, Jen Brill, Salem Mitchell, Ana Luisa Corrigan, Gia Coppola, Scout LaRue Willis and Ganna Bogdan (picured above) enjoyed sunset cocktails and a DJ set by Zuri Marley.

T Monogram is Tory Burch’s signature pattern inspired by Pennsylvania Dutch quilting. For spring 2024, the brand has expanded the collection and introduced two new olive sprig and light peach pastel colorways.

Meticulously crafted in leather, the soft, barely-there hues are available in a range of miniature shapes, including totes, barrels and bucket bags.

Source: BFA

7 for All Mankind celebrates their new campaign with Jamie Mizrahi

Denim brand 7 for All Mankind and celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi, whose clients include Adele, Jeremy Allen White and Jennifer Lawrence, celebrated the brand’s SS24 campaign launch, Forever L.A., Forever Mankind, at San Vicente Bungalows on Feb. 22.

Guests including Nicole Richie, Jennifer and Sarah Meyer, Kelly Sawyer, Simone Harouche, Carlos Lopez, Liv Perez and Sara Riff turned out Thursday to toast the collaboration and campaign, which pays homage to the industrial history of both Los Angeles and the denim industry.

“My personal style syncs with the brand’s classic aesthetic. Styling for me is about capturing a lifestyle, and 7 for All Mankind embodies that effortless cool factor,” Mizrahi said. “As someone who lives in denim, working with the brand was not only a fun and instinctive experience for me, but a nod to where many of us started our style journey – with that unforgettable pair of jeans that stands the test of time.”

Over a casual buffet dinner, the crowd, who were all dressed in key styles from the collection, took part in an embroidery workshop led by Berry Stein from Art Life Practice adorning denim jackets and velvet ribbons with intricate gems and beads.

Source: Sean Weiss/ BFA

Cameron Smith fêtes his first book, “Galerie Half: Selected Works / Spaces”

Collector and Galerie Half cofounder Cameron Smith released his first book, “Galerie Half: Selected Works / Spaces,” on Feb. 20.

The Melrose Arts District showroom, which specializes in 20th Century design, European antiques, primitive furniture and architectural artifacts, is a favorite with both interior designers and clients such as Ellen DeGeneres, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham.

Source: Flammarion

Smith hosted a cocktail party to celebrate the book’s launch, published by Flammarion that Tuesday. The release offers a retrospective of the gallery’s collections, vignettes and clients’ homes since its opening in 2009.

Guests including Jennifer Aniston, DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Amanda Anka, ASAP Nast, Ryan Murphy, Jenni Kayne, Jason Bolden, Kate Foley, Max Osterweis and Amanda Scheer-Demme gathered at the showroom, followed by a casual dinner at Stir Crazy.

Source: DSM

Dover Street Market announces a collaboration with Felix Art Fair

Dover Street Market and Felix Art Fair collaborated on a lineup of special merchandise curated exclusively for the Los Angeles-area event.

Held until March 3 at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, the Felix Art Fair’s inaugural partnership with the multi-brand boutique fused art, fashion and design at an unprecedented scale – redefining the traditional fair experience to seamlessly merge these dynamic industries.

Together, Felix Art Fair and Dover Street Market also commissioned L.A.-based artist and sculptor Oscar Tuazon to design and build a site-specific structure that played host to the DSM store inside the hotel’s ballroom.

Shoppers were able to purchase exclusive artist and designer collaborations including Oscar Tuazon x Felix x Comme de Garçons, David Hammons x Denim Tears, Sky High Farm Workwear x Nike x Kaws, Sterling Ruby x Vans, Brain Dead x Mike Kelley x Flash Art and Erl x Robert Lazzarini – along with limited edition apparel, accessories and footwear offerings and a selection of signature DSM brands.

Source: The Frankie Shop

The Frankie Shop goes to (West) Hollywood

Read Next

Cinemascapes

Fashion brand The Frankie Shop opened a pop-up in collaboration with interior architecture and design firm Crosby Studios on Feb. 24. The space includes a unique installation titled “The Meeting Room,” where shoppers can discover the latest collection of leather pieces, iconic separates and other exclusive items.

Drawing inspiration from powerful women of the post-office age, Crosby Studios founder Harry Nuriev created a space that pays tribute to this bygone era, complete with stacks of binders, monitors, office chairs and a broken printer set against water coolers and fragmented walls.

Founded by the French-American Gaëlle Drevet, The Frankie Shop started out in 2014 as a multi-brand store carrying up-and-coming designers in New York’s Lower East Side, along with its own line of women’s modern, minimalist clothing. The Shop now has two stores in Paris and a planned London location to open later this year.

In celebration of the launch, The Frankie Shop also presented a new campaign, “The Frankie Shop goes to Hollywood.” Conceived in collaboration with New York-based cultural collective Unemployed Agency, the campaign features actress Demi Moore shot by renowned photographer Collier Schorr.

On Feb. 23, guests including Moore, Gabrielle Union, Rumer and Scout Willis, Kim Gordon, Alexandra Shipp, Josephine Skriver, Dree Hemingway, Langley Fox, Rainey Qualley, Jess Hart and Zelda Williams turned out to toast the Saturday opening.

The Frankie Shop pop-up is open now at 8580 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood 90069.

Source: BFA

Source: Cécred

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter launches a haircare line

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter unveiled her first haircare line called Cécred last month, aiming to break down beauty myths and to help change the narrative in diverse haircare.

The inaugural collection includes eight products to cleanse, condition and repair, and it is inspired by hair rituals from global cultures.

Cécred’s formulas are infused with a signature Temple Oud fragrance and feature an array of butters, oils, honey and fermented rice water to nourish hair.

Source: Cécred

“The journey of creating Cécred has taken years, and I’m so proud to finally reveal what we’ve been working on,” Knowles-Carter, who grew up sweeping hair in her mother Tina Knowles’ salon, said. “As a Black founder, it was important to me to concentrate on where I saw the greatest need for healthy haircare and to place scientific innovation and product performance above all else. My vision is to be an inclusive force of excellence in the haircare industry while celebrating hair rituals across global cultures and helping dispel hair myths and misconceptions on all sides.”

To that end, Cécred will also partner with Knowles-Carter’s philanthropic foundation, BeyGood, on a BeyGood x Cécred Fund for cosmetology school scholarships and salon business grants.

Knowles-Carter celebrated the Feb. 20 launch with a party at The Revery in Los Angeles. Guests included her mother (who also serves as Cécred vice chairwoman), Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Tia Mowry and Holly Robinson Peete.

Have a news story for our readers? Please email Rachel.Marlowe@thewrap.com

Interested in partnership opportunities? Please email Alex.vonBargen@thewrap.com