WrapWomen and Lifetime Name Winner of PitchFest for Emerging Female Filmmakers

As part of Power Women Summit 2021 and in partnership with Lifetime, WrapWomen on Wednesday announced Lauren Caster as the winner of PitchFest, an inaugural contest inviting emerging female filmmakers to submit proposals for narrative feature films, specifically women-themed thrillers. As the winner, Caster will receive a development deal with Lifetime and the opportunity to work with some of the industry’s best talent.

Caster’s film, “You’re Not Supposed to Be Here,” follows newly pregnant lesbian couple, Zoe and Kennedy, who take a family member up on their offer for a cabin getaway in the woods after the two get caught up in the stress of work. After they arrive to the beautiful remote town, things start to go awry, the locals aren’t welcoming, and strange things start to occur.

“You’re Not Supposed to Be Here” was crowned the winner by Tanya Lopez, EVP Scripted Content / Lifetime and LMN and Tia Maggini, SVP Scripted Programming / Lifetime.

Other finalists in the competition included:

Julie Herlocker for “Dangerous Assumptions” : A psychiatrist escapes an attack in the woods only to discover that the actress who rescues her intends to keep the doctor as her own captive audience.

: A psychiatrist escapes an attack in the woods only to discover that the actress who rescues her intends to keep the doctor as her own captive audience. K.D. Chalk for “Unseen” : Tamika Harris, once an aspiring photographer, has given up on her brilliance to work the late shift at the Comfort Inn. Her days are consistently uninspired until she’s snatched abruptly from her home and supernaturally transported back into her childhood body in 1981. Can Tamika heal her past while she steps into her future?

: Tamika Harris, once an aspiring photographer, has given up on her brilliance to work the late shift at the Comfort Inn. Her days are consistently uninspired until she’s snatched abruptly from her home and supernaturally transported back into her childhood body in 1981. Can Tamika heal her past while she steps into her future? Megan Tuohy for “The Lily” : Lyla goes on a reality TV dating show looking for love. But after one of her fellow contestants dies, she finds herself also looking for a killer.

: Lyla goes on a reality TV dating show looking for love. But after one of her fellow contestants dies, she finds herself also looking for a killer. Hyten Davidson for “Sweat”: When an Army ranger is forced to pass an unconventional sobriety program or face a dishonorable discharge, she stumbles upon a dark plot within the facility capable of undoing her past while sabotaging her future.

“WrapWomen is delighted to announce Lauren Caster the winner of the first-ever PitchFest, and we cannot wait to see her film come to life in the coming months,” said Sharon Waxman, Founder and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. “All of the films that entered this competition were of the highest caliber, and we wish all the filmmakers continued success in their upcoming journeys.”

“Sometimes the most memorable moments are those ‘first’ moments, so we could not be more excited to share in Lauren’s ‘first’ time selling a pitch,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP, Scripted Programming, Lifetime & LMN. “Her fresh idea fits right in our wheelhouse and we can’t wait to collaborate to make her vision come to life.”

About WrapWomen

WrapWomen is a power base of influential women of entertainment, media, technology and brands committed to changing the face of their industries. Through media and live events, we provide a platform to accelerate the vision of women who are building towards a more equitable world. Our events attract a broad network and community of professional women who are decision-makers and mothers, leaders and wives, innovators and activists. Past speakers have included Academy Award-winner Helen Mirren, Democratic Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Emmy-winner Elisabeth Moss, Tony, Emmy and Grammy-winner Cynthia Nixon, author Margaret Atwood, Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist, Beach Volleyball, Kerri Walsh Jennings, NASA Astrophysicist Andrea Razzaghi and LinkedIn CMO Shannon Stubo.

About Lifetime

Celebrating over 35 years of entertaining audiences, Lifetime is a premier entertainment destination for women dedicated to offering the highest quality original programming spanning award-winning movies and breakout non-fiction series and documentaries. Lifetime has an impressive legacy in public affairs, bringing attention to social issues that women care about with initiatives such as the long-running Stop Breast Cancer for Life, Stop Violence Against Women, and Broader Focus, a major global initiative dedicated to supporting and hiring female directors, writers and producers, including women of color, to make its content. Lifetime Television®, LMN®, Lifetime Real Women® and Lifetime Digital™ are part of Lifetime Entertainment Services, LLC, a subsidiary of A+E Networks. A+E Networks is a joint venture of the Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst Corporation. Follow Lifetime Publicity on Twitter and Instagram. A+E Networks Official Press Site: http://press.aenetworks.com.

